WEST SENECA — In his first season on Niagara Wheatfield’s track and field team and second time competing in pentathlon, Alex Darlak became a sectional champion on his way to the state meet.
Darlak, a junior who also plays football and basketball for the Falcons, won the Section VI Division I pentathlon in the state qualifier meet Saturday at West Seneca West, running, jumping, hurdling and heaving for 2,793 points, 478 more than the score at last month’s Starpoint Invitational that made Darlak the top seed in a field of 13 competitors.
“I really wanted it,” Darlak said while catching his breath following a second-place run in the fifth event, 1,500 meters, and a flock of hugs from his Falcons teammates on the infield.
“Coach put me in all type of events during the year, and when I realized most of them were pent, and I was getting pretty good at it, I thought I might as well give it a try. I only did it one time before at Starpoint, but I won and realized I could be pretty good at it.”
Greater competition awaits Darlak in the NYSPHSAA Championships next weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse.
At the qualifying meet, Darlak cleared 5 feet, 8.75 inches to win the high jump after taking second in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.67 seconds. Then in Friday’s final event, the 5-8, 140-pound Darlak shot put 29-2.5, good for sixth place.
“I usually don’t throw very good, so after that, I knew I really had a chance,” Darlak said.
After winning the long jump at over 19 feet, Darlak entered the final race with a significant lead over Williamsville North sophomore Jason Pennella, who finished second with 2,436 points, and Starpoint junior Evan Saunders (2,247).
“My coach told me to give it absolutely everything I had, and I tried to do that," said Darlak, who finished the 1,500 in 4:42.38, barely a second behind Frontier freshman Kenneth Wolcott.
•••
A pride of Lions joined Matthew Schaffert’s sprint to the state meet.
“I didn’t want to go by myself,” said Schaffert, who had already qualified in the 100 and 200 before helping Lockport win the 4x100 relay. “I’m so happy that I get to bring my friends with me.”
Zion Cheatham, Sam Marquez and anchor Shey Williams will make the trip with Schaffert after the Lions ran a season-best 43.56, a half-second faster than top-seeded Sweet Home (44.08).
Schaffert met the super standard qualifying time in the 100 meters when he won the Niagara Frontier League title in 11.06, after running 11.07 at West Seneca West’s invitational earlier this season. Disappointment with his second-place 100 time of 11.41 on Saturday motivated Schaffert to win the 200 in 22.84.
“I had to prove something,” the senior said. “I was frustrated after the 100. I should’ve won that. I came back in the 200, and in the relay, I wanted revenge. I knew our team could do it. And it felt good.”
Joining the sprinters in qualifying for his first state meet, Lockport senior Austin Zimmerman was the only high jumper to clear 5-10.
“I could’ve walked away after 5-8 and won, but I decided to go for it and had a perfect run," Zimmerman said. “I came in feeling really good. From there, it just happened fast-paced, and I didn’t have anything on my mind.
Zimmerman admitted he’s “a little scared” about opening the state meet at 6 feet — a bar he’s cleared just once in a meet this season.
“I’m going to be working on that all week,” he said.
•••
Starpoint senior Veda Jauch defended her discus title to double up on double wins.
Jauch’s second discus throw in Saturday’s cross-wind landed her a state-qualifying mark of 121-10, her second-best of the spring, and a second sectional sweep following the indoor season and Friday’s victory in the shot put.
“I was aiming to hit another PR but wasn’t very consistent,” said Jauch, who had multiple throws fall short of 100 feet. “I’m glad I was able to get in the 120s again and know that it wasn't just a one-time thing. And I was happy to take first and sweep.”
There were no state outdoor championships last spring due to COVID-19, but Jauch did make the trip this winter to New York City during indoor.
“This is going to be a whole new experience,” she said. “I’m very excited to see everyone from indoor. I'm feeling good about it.”
•••
Allegany-Limestone’s Angelina Napoleon set a national junior class record in the 2,000 steeplechase with a time of 6:24.32 to finish the D-II race in front of Newfane senior Leah Siegmann, whose 7:46.30 did not meet the state-qualifying cut. … Wilson junior Madelaine Schultz stumbled at the end of her second-place run in the 100 hurdles, falling short of the state cut with a 17.78. She was the top seed in Division II. Newfane senior Ashlan Joseph, last year’s champion, took fourth in 17.98. Schultz and Joseph were the top finishers in Friday’s preliminary race. … … Also placing second but not meeting the state cut in D-I: 100 meters — Grand Island senior Rebecca Schultz (Grand Island), 13.06; 200 meters — Madelyn Fike (Niagara Wheatfield), 27.09; pentathlon — Ashleigh Schreader (Starpoint), 1,948.
