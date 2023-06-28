Robbie Lewis says he’s like a cat, clinging to a clothesline with one claw. His ex-wife Kim corrects him to say he’s got nine lives.
The more likely thought is that Robbie is stronger than he initially believed. He just needed a boost to see it.
A stroke on Dec. 1, 2022, put the Niagara Falls resident in Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. Two more strokes and a heart attack put him on life support for 30 days. It was the second time he’s been forced to claw back to life.
Fifteen years earlier, Robbie had a stroke and discovered he had deformed arteries in his neck, a hereditary disease commonly called carotid artery stenosis when the blood flow to the brain is obstructed. Doctors were shocked he survived childbirth, let alone went 47 years without complications.
He recovered completely the first time, but this was much worse and he faced longer odds. If Robbie was able to leave the hospital, doctors said he would need to go into hospice. His neck was essentially paralyzed and his physical lifestyle was erased.
Robbie was ready to give up, tired of fighting an opponent he couldn’t defeat and even went so far as to pull out all of his tubes thinking he could leave. Then he heard Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin checked into Buffalo General seven days after suffering commotio cordis while attempting to make a tackle on Monday Night Football in Cincinnati.
His ears perked and the diehard Bills fan even tried (unsuccessfully) to find Hamlin’s room. The turning point for Robbie was learning Hamlin checked out two days later. If Hamlin could be released from the hospital — his hospital — roughly a week after being revived on national television, then surely Robbie could fight a little harder, a little longer.
Almost six months later, Robbie is home. He needs constant care from Kim and in-home nurses and his life’s expiration date may be looming, but he’s not willing to give up.
“It's just been kind of a struggle,” Kim said. “But it does happen to people and people have to learn they just have to fight. They can't give up. Because you don't know what tomorrow has to offer. So you got to try your hardest.”
Sitting in her Niagara Falls apartment, Kim pulls out her phone and finds a photo of Robbie early in his hospital stay. It would be easy to believe the face in the photo didn’t belong to the rail-thin man sitting in the recliner next to Kim.
Robbie has lost 40 pounds since his stroke. There is an electric wheelchair on the opposite side of the room, while a walker and two IV bags stand next to his recliner as Robbie reminisces about his former life.
The father of four — Robbie and Kim had two kids together and adopted two more prior to their divorce — used to work for Sevenson Environmental Services and also ran his own construction business. He raises his arm into the air, motioning that he used to be able to lift a 90-pound bundle of shingles over his head with one hand.
But Robbie wasn’t feeling well when he arrived at Kim’s apartment building on Dec. 1. Kim told him to come up, but then realized his speech was slower than normal and her brain darted back 15 years. She raced downstairs to find Robbie laying on the ground.
At one point Robbie, like Hamlin, needed to be resuscitated and the doctors had to add broken ribs to his list of ailments. The surgery that worked 15 years ago wasn’t going to be effective this time because the deformation in his arteries had worsened over time.
From Dec. 11 through January, the 62-year-old was on life support and almost died Christmas Eve.
“They almost lost him,” said Kim, who was stuck at the hospital due to the blizzard. “I heard the nurses saying, ‘Please, not tonight.’ And then I look at him now. That's why he's got to realize how strong he is. Like, he almost didn't even make it out of the hospital.”
Robbie despised the hospital, hinting at a fear of death by saying, “(Hospitals) are usually the last place you go to. Then you go into the ground.”
But Hamlin’s story made Robbie realize he was already fighting and thoughts of death were almost immediately replaced with hope. He was downgraded to another ICU and then went to physical therapy after being taken off life support near the end of January.
When the Bills played, Robbie got so excited that he rang his call bell in delight, which naturally caused nurses to run into his room with concern. Although doctors still recommended hospice, Kim fought to take him home in March and brought in nurses and therapists to assist in his recovery.
“(Hamlin) was there one day and then he was out,” Robbie marveled. “... I was there at the same time as him. I didn’t get to talk to him, but hey, I was there. Who else can say that?”
Now that he’s out of the hospital, Robbie doesn’t sound like a beaten man. He wants to take his grandson to a Bills game this year and believes it’s their year to win a Super Bowl.
The long-term outlook is still bleak, however. He has a glass of root beer on the table next to his recliner, but he can’t drink it. He dips a sponge into the glass, sucks it like a lollipop and coughs it back into a rag because he cannot swallow.
Talking is difficult and Robbie’s food comes from a bag of baby formula injected into his stomach. He can still taste it when he gets heartburn and now he says he has sympathy for babies.
And now that Hamlin is back in uniform and practicing with the Bills, it gives Robbie hope that he can make a recovery, even if it’s a long shot.
“You gotta make the full of it, because there's no surgeries,” Kim said. “There's nothing if he has another stroke. They can't touch his arteries. They're like paper-thin. They can't do anything about that. So it's just every day we just gotta be thankful.”
