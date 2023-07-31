The last time Damar Hamlin took a hit, he crumpled to the turf.
Whether Hamlin would survive was a greater concern than if he would ever play football again. Hamlin has gradually progressed throughout the offseason, but he still hadn’t taken a hit.
On Monday, almost seven months from the date he suffered commotio cordis trying to make a tackle in Cincinnati, Hamlin was back in full pads at Bills practice at St. John Fisher University. NFL practices no longer allow a true simulation of game contact, but it was another serious barrier to cross on his journey back.
After participating completely in Buffalo’s first day of full pads at camp, Hamlin said it was “amazing,” along with being “a super big hurdle” and “tough,” but there was no hesitation once he took the field.
“You can’t hit that field with no hesitation,” Hamlin said. “You’re putting yourself in more danger by doing that. Like I said, I made the choice to play. But I’m processing a thousand emotions. I’m not afraid to say that it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there. But like I say, my strength is rooted in my faith and my faith is stronger than any fear.”
The 25-year-old had not spoken to the media during the first week of camp, but he went through extra drills (on his own) at the end of each practice and then typically spent time signing autographs for fans. It was similar to the offseason, in which Hamlin spent a chunk of time in the public eye, but said very little while he was there.
Hamlin has thrown out first pitches in Pittsburgh and New York, he was honored the NFL awards ceremony and Super Bowl, as well as the ESPYs. All of that was in addition to promoting CPR training and AEDs, including a meeting with President Joe Biden and an event held at Highmark Stadium.
“I honestly would love to do this whole process under a rock, getting myself together and then pop back out when I feel like my best,” Hamlin said. “But I think there’s strength in going through a process front of everybody’s eyes. It shows vulnerability and shows strength, shows perseverance, and that’s things I would love to stand for.”
On the field, Hamlin started voluntary minicamps without a helmet, going through individual drills, but nothing with the team. By the end (and start of mandatory minicamp), Hamlin was participating in full.
During training camp, Hamlin — who started 13 games at safety last season — has played almost exclusively with the No. 2 defense and has subbed in with the No. 1 unit on occasion when starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer were given a rest in 11-on-11 sessions.
Hamlin says he hasn’t added or subtracted any padding from his normal routine since the injury, while he has a few people in place to help him manage his mental health. His family members are in Rochester for camp and he said that he speaks to team psychologist Dr. Desaree Festa, but sometimes physical activity gives him the most peace.
“I get my most peace when I’m back here and playing football and doing what I love,” said Hamlin, who made 91 tackles last season. “... Nothing really requires you to be your best self and operate at your highest level of yourself, than this game. Well, personally, in my life, that’s what it is. So, just each and every day, just trying to be my best self: showing up, whether I make mistakes or not, just putting them behind me and keep trying to grow, keep trying to grow.”
Hamlin occasionally catches himself thinking about the first preseason game — against the Colts, Aug. 12 at Highmark Stadium — and that he is focused on achieving some of the goals set for himself. It would be his biggest football milestone to date, but there may not necessarily be a return to what normal used to be for him.
Hyde, who suffered his own career-threatening injury that actually led to Hamlin entering the starting lineup, frequently checks on Hamlin, as does his childhood friend and ex-Pittsburgh teammate Dane Jackson. Newly signed running back Damien Harris spoke to Hamlin about faith in between drills and he says if his teammates “dont feel his energy,” they are quick to check on him.
“Sometimes it’s like normal don’t exist,” Hamlin said. “... But it’s a blessed space. … To be able to do what I love again, that’s kind of the normal thing. My dad has been preaching like, just trying to make everything as normal as possible, but, as far as my situation, it’s a unique situation. I will live with that forever.”
