ORCHARD PARK — Damar Hamlin is on track to suit up again for the Bills next season.
In a press conference Tuesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Hamlin saw his last specialist Friday and three total, all of whom have cleared the safety to return to full activities.
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of a game Jan. 3. The safety needed CPR and an automatic external defibrillator on the field — and again in the ambulance — before being intubated.
The 25-year-old was released from a Cincinnati hospital one week later, then transferred and released from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Jan. 11. The three specialists he’s seen are in addition to those he saw upon returning to Buffalo.
“(The specialists are) all in agreement. It's not two to one or three to one or anything like that,” Beane said. “They're all in lockstep of what this was and that he is clear to resume full activities, just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury or whatever. So he's, he's fully cleared. He's here and he is of the mindset — he's in a great headspace to come back and return.”
Beane said Hamlin is working out with the team this week during OTAs, but no specific cause for the injury has been announced. Hamlin has made several public appearances since the end of the season, including the Super Bowl, an interview with CNN and even a spot on the Masked Singer.
Hamlin nor the Bills had previously confirmed he would return next season, but signs have been hinting in that direction for some time. Beane did say Bills head athletic trainer Nate Breske accompanied Hamlin on all visits to specialists.
“It's exciting to go from a guy who was fighting for his life to — the story hasn't been written,” Beane said. “Now, it's about the comeback. So, to see that he was all about his health, and it's still it's always gonna be about his health, but to truly, however many months later to be talking about he's been fully cleared, is pretty remarkable.”
The Bills were visibly shaken with Hamlin’s injury last season, contributing to mental exhaustion that finally caused the season to cave in during the playoffs. While the Bills have let Hamlin’s specialists communicate with team doctors, they have provided support to prioritize his mental health during his comeback bid.
“It was a unique situation and it remains a unique situation,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I think back to those moments — that we'll remember forever — watching people come together. The power of when people come together, what happens? ... It serves, in some ways, as a great educator for a lot of us. A lot of things so, but it's something that we'll always remember and super just thankful that he's in the spot that he's in today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.