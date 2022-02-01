Daemen, NCCC basketball teams cruising along

Resolute in the new year to not take any game for granted, the Daemen College basketball teams put together a flawless first month.
“January was good to us,” coach Mike MacDonald mused after Sunday’s double-team defeat of District of Columbia brought the Wildcats’ combined record to 16-0 since the start of 2022.
The Daemen women (12-3), coached by Grand Island’s Jenepher Banker, have not lost in two months. Entering February on a 10-game streak, their fourth consecutive season in double figures, the Wildcats are unbeaten against East Coast Conference opponents. They have won 19 regular season conference games in a row, 30 straight at home, and are ranked eighth in the East Region.
The men have won nine in a row since a mid-December loss downtown. Their January run started with a victory against Pace, the top-ranked team in the region at the time. The Wildcats (14-6) had a challenging non-conference slate disrupted by injuries and illness, but are off to their best start in ECC play (11-0) since entering the Division II conference.
“We’re just trying to have as much fun as we can going through it and keep stacking wins,” All-American center Andrew Sischo said.
Following fits and starts in a third season affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wildcats have enjoyed a four-week stretch without any pauses, cancelations or postponements — an observation that triggers MacDonald to reflexively knuckle his wooden desk.
“It’s been really big for us to get in a rhythm and build some confidence,” MacDonald said.
Sischo added, “It’s a lot easier when you start playing a few games in a row, winning a few games in a row. A lot of guys earlier in the season were in a tough place. We had a lot of games on the road. Now getting some home games, putting some wins together, we’ve had some great games and a lot of great games are ahead of us.”
With season-ending injuries to Ryan Bradley (Wilson) and Justin Hemphill (O’Hara) thinning the frontcourt, Daemen has been more reliant than ever on Sischo. A three-time All-American in his fifth active season who recently became New York State's all-time leading scorer across all levels of NCAA basketball, Sischo is averaging 22.5 points on 59% shooting with 13.4 rebounds.
Katie Titus leads the Daemen women averaging 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds. The Wildcats had 13-game win streaks in each of the past two seasons on their way to NCAA tournament bids. If they can win two road games this week, they’ll have the chance to eclipse that at home Feb. 9 against D’Youville.
“It’s cool to see us both have success, and both programs have been good for a few years,” Sischo said. “I’ve been here a long time, and there were a lot of people before me who built this up. So it’s nice to see it paying off.”
•••
Winning streaks have become commonplace for the women at Niagara County Community College, who bring a 10-game run into Wednesday’s home date with Monroe.
After an idle week, the Thunderwolves (18-3, 2-0 WNYAC) tip-off the twin-bill with the NCCC men (18-4, 3-0), who beat rival ECC on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
“We’ve seen all three teams in our conference now,” coach Bill Beilein said. “And we talked to the guys about first impressions leaving a mark. But it’s too early for talk about winning the conference. You’ve got to battle all the way through February, and we are not even into February yet.”
The NCCC men are ranked No. 13 in NJCAA Division II.
