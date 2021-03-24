Daemen men bow out in Elite Eight

Following in the footsteps of their female counterparts, the Daemen men's basketball team also came up short in the national quarterfinals of the Division II championships. The No. 8-seeded Wildcats fell at the hands of No. 1 West Texas A&M, 97-83, Wednesday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
Although Daemen (10-6) outscored the Buffs (18-2) by a 51-41 margin in the second half, the Wildcats' 56-32 halftime deficit and A&M's 55.7% from the field were too much to overcome.
Despite the loss, Andrew Sischo came to play once again, as the first team All-American posted 29 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and a steal to cap his illustrious career with his nation-leading 13th double-double of the season. Daeman had four other players scoring in double figures with Sean Fasoyiro (16 points, 3 assists), Ryan Salzberg (13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Kyle Harris (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists).
The Buffs looked to the trio of Joel Murray (31 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Jon'il Fugett (22 points, 4 3-pointers, 5 assists, 2 steals) and Qua Grant (20 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal) to seal the win. A&M will move on to face No. 13 Lincoln Memorial in the Final Four on Thursday.
Daemen was unable to secure the win Wednesday, but will look back on the 2020-21 season favorably, as this run to the Elite Eight was the Wildcats' deepest in program history. This was also the first time in program history that Daemen has captured the East Region championship.
NCCC women, men split with JCC
The Thunderwolves saw two different results Wednesday, as the women's squad had a dominant showing over Jamestown Community College, winning 109-83. Meanwhile, the men lost a nail-biter against the Jayhawks, falling 68-66.
It was a much needed win on the women's side, as the Thunderwolves (4-4, 3-1 Division 2, Region III) had lost three of four coming in, including an overtime loss to the Jayhawks on Monday. The offense was the key once again, with NCCC putting up over 100 points for the third time in the last four outings.
The Thunderwolves relied on Alaina Forbes (23 points, 4 3-pointers, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block), Kiya Marquez's play off the bench (21 points, 14 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks) and Aichata Ballo (18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal) to handle the bulk of the scoring.
But NCCC also got some complimentary play from Ashley Tucker (15 points, 12 rebounds, 4 steals), Taylor Lockwood (11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals) and Eliza Conyers (8 rebounds). Outside of the scoring, the Thunderwolves really did its damage rebounding, holding a 76-62 margin on the boards.
The Thunderwolves also held JCC to a 33.3% mark from the field, despite Hannah Hicks' 33-point, 15-rebound, 3-block effort.
The women will be in action again at 6 p.m. today against Bryant & Stratton College (Albany) at the Albany Boys & Girls Club.
On the men's side, things have hit a rough patch, as NCCC has fallen in three of the last four outings after a 5-0 start. The Thunderwolves (7-3, 3-1 Division 2, Region III) seemed to have a lid on the rim Wednesday, only converting on 37.1% from the floor and 20.8% from deep, respectively.
Only two Thunderwolves hit double figures scoring wise, with Justin Hendrick (11 points, 4 rebounds) and former Niagara Falls star Taylor Sanders (11 points). Zechariah Harris-Scott also contributed well, though, with eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
NCCC was in it just about all game, but the Jayhawks' difference maker was Isaac Allen (26 points, 3 3-pointers, 4 assists). Allen got some help from the likes of Kyle Butler (11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals) and Kane Kenyon (11 points, 3 rebounds).
The Thunderwolves have a couple nights off, with their next game coming 3 p.m. Saturday against West Virginia University Potomac State College at Westmoreland County Community College.
