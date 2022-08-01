Buffalo’s Curtis Rung won the Richard Wilkinson Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks on Friday night as Niagara Metals, Jetport Restaurant and Tim Hortons presented a slate of action at Ransomville Speedway.
Third-generation driver Erick Rudolph from Ransomville won his third Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season. Cameron Tuttle from Wilson won his second Investors Service Sportsman feature. Dan Schulz from Newfane won his second KiPo Motors Street Stock feature of the season. Kasey Coffey from Caledonia won his first Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature in his first start at the Big R.
Ryan Susice and Greg Martin shared the front row for the 30-lap Modified feature event, with Susice showing the way over Rudolph, Mat Williamson, Martin and Pete Bicknell. Rudolph and Susice battled for the lead over the opening circuits, and Rudolph would pull ahead on lap eight. Williamson would battle with Susice for second, allowing Rudolph to pull away from the field. Williamson would move into second at the halfway mark, and Susice would then have to hold off the challenges of Bicknell. Bicknell would take over third with two laps remaining, while Rudolph would score his third win of the season.
Tuttle and Dave DiPietro were on the front row for the Sportsman, with Tuttle showing the way. Scott Kerwin would take over third on the start and battle with DiPietro for second early on. Tuttle would pull away from the field as DiPietro, Kerwin, Noah Walker and Brett Senek raced in the top five. Kerwin would take over second from DiPietro on lap 16. Tuttle pulled away from the field and would go on to score the win.
Schulz and Josh Pangrazio brought the Street Stocks to the green flag, with Pangrazio out front. Pete Stefanski lost the handle of his car in turn four to bring out the caution on lap two. Pangrazio would pull away on the restart as John Zimmerman battled with Schulz for the second position. Schulz and Zimmerman battled for much of the race, allowing Pangrazio to pull away from the field. While in the lead, Pangrazio suffered a mechanical issue on the left front to bring out the caution with five laps remaining. That allowed Schulz and Zimmerman to continue their battle, this time for the lead. Zimmerman would take over the lead on lap 16, but Schulz would retake it one circuit later and hold on.
Ryan Plante and Andrew Cramer were on the front row for the Mini Stocks’ Richard Wilkinson Memorial, with Plante showing the way over Rung. Jake Soles hit the turn two wall to bring out the race’s first caution on lap two. Rung would take over the lead following the restart, as Matt Hornquist, Cole Susice and Ian Paul raced inside the top five. Paul would bring out the caution on lap nine after hitting the turn one wall. Susice would battle with Hornquist for third on the restart, allowing Rung to get away. With Rung out front, Plante held off numerous challenges from Hornquist, Susice, Brad Whiteside and Cramer throughout the second half of the race. Rung would pull away to earn his second win of the season.
Jim Forster and Justin Liechti shared the front row for the Novice Sportsman. Colby Adamczak flipped several times in turns one and two and landed on all four wheels in turn two. Adamczak was alert and talking to track safety personnel and climbed out of his car under his own power. The restart would see Liechti in the lead, with Coffey taking over the runner-up position. Coffey would take over the lead on lap three, then pull away to earn his first Ransomville checkered flag.
Thursday at the Little R, the Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy division battled for $500 to win in a race won by Eric Veihdeffer. Ben Walsh won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature. Jacob Schulz won the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature. Amelia Westlake won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature. Brandon Guyette won the Slack Karts Junior 1 feature. Ryan Barry, John Massar and Mason Sharts won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features.
Friday, VanDeMark Chemical and JAGG Electrical and Control will be presenting a racing program which features the Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investors Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
