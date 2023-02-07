NIAGARA FALLS — Iron sharpens iron.
That’s how Niagara Falls senior tandem Jaden Crumpler and Amarfio Reynolds Jr. would describe their relationship as they have progressed through the ranks of Section VI wrestling and across the state.
“We’re just here for the same goal,” Crumpler said, now holding a 33-1 record this season. “We’re (both here) to make the state finals. We’re both here to compete.”
And this 1-2 punch certainly has elevated their game side-by-side over the years with contrasting styles on the mat. Reynolds is known for his strength while Crumpler strives on using various techniques to defeat opponents. Last winter, Crumpler was the Section VI Division I state qualifier and finished as the runner-up in the 118-pound bracket at states. Reynolds, meanwhile, won the state qualifier and finished seventh in the 126 bracket.
One year later, both are now competing in the 126 bracket and went head-to-head in the Section VI Class AA finals this past Saturday at Williamsville North High School, ending with Crumpler clinching his third consecutive sectional title. The two are both competing in the 126 bracket of the Division I state qualifiers this upcoming Saturday. and should both finish as the top two finalists and advance to the state championships held in Albany later this month, Crumpler and Reynolds could hypothetically find themselves competing against each other for a state championship. This is all based on the fact that, as of Tuesday, Crumpler and Reynolds are ranked second and third, respectively, in the 126 large schools bracket.
But when they square off on the mat — or even in practice — it’s not out of envy toward each other’s abilities or individual successes. It’s a challenge the long-time friends have embraced to help each other improve.
“They just push each other,” said Don McCoy, who has watched the duo compete since they joined the Niagara Falls Power Cats Wrestling program as preschoolers roughly 15 years ago. “It’s a testament to each other, how they’ve pushed each other to get to where they are.”
“I have known Jaden my whole life, so, it’s like, I’m not even wrestling a teammate,” Reynolds Jr. said, entering the weekend with a 31-4 record. “It’s like I’m wrestling like a brother. So, it hurts, but at the same time, you don’t get a lot of kids like Jaden that you can wrestle in Section VI.”
Along with finding success, both grapplers agreed that last season came with lessons learned that were carried over into their senior campaigns.
For Reynolds, at the end of the day, the constant variable that remained is the two men battling in the six-minute dual.
“Every tournament is just like a regular tournament, no matter (if) it’s class finals, sectional finals or even like (consolation quarterfinals) at states,” Reynolds said, whose father and namesake competed at the former LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls High School roughly 30 years ago. “You just got to go into every tournament like it’s just a regular tournament to you, you know?”
Crumpler said his big learning moment came at the state tournament itself. When he competed for the state title, he became nervous competing in front of the large crowd gathered inside MVP Arena in Albany. Now, with the experience under his belt as he makes one last run, Crumpler aims to compete with even more confidence.
“This year, I’m gonna go in there, knowing that it’s my last match, just bring it all in there,” he said.
And as the accolades have expanded, so has the unofficial bulls-eye on the backs of both Crumpler and Reynolds as opponents hope to defeat the successful seniors.
“Of course, there’s a target on your back, but, you got to put yourself in the position of there’s always going to be somebody out there better than you,” Reynolds said. “So while I have a target on my back, there’s also a target on everybody else’s backs… People are fighting for me but I’m also trying to fight and work harder to beat other people. So, just stay humble and calm.”
Describing the seniors as “hard workers,” Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan hopes the work ethic they gathered from their six years on the mat will carry over into their next phases of life, like it did for him nearly 20 years ago.
“It’s instilled in you through the sport,” Eagan said, who added it has been a pleasure to coach the young men. “So, if you don’t have the work ethic, you’re not going to find any success and that holds true in life too.”
As their letterman careers wind down, Crumpler and Reynolds have embraced the opportunity to lead in the Cataract City through their athletic talents.
“We’re making a way for people — showing people — that you can be good, no matter where you’re from,” Reynolds said. “It’s just a good feeling coming from Niagara Falls and being some of the best kids in the section and even the state.”
The Division I state qualifier will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday at Starpoint High School. The finals are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
