COVID hits Canisius hockey

The Canisius College hockey team has paused all activities following a positive COVID-19 test result among the program's Tier 1 personnel — student-athletes, coaches, managers and select support staff — the college announced Tuesday.
"The results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is being conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines," a press release stated.
"The Canisius men's hockey program is following all institutional and Erie County COVID-19 protocols. The College, in cooperation with the Erie County Department of Health, are conducting contract tracing and will take all appropriate measures."
Due to the pause, the Golden Griffins postponed this week's home-and-home Atlantic Hockey Association series with Mercyhurst, which was scheduled for Thursday at Canisius and Saturday at Mercyhurst. Those games will be rescheduled for later this season.
Canisius also lost a men's basketball game to the pandemic, as it also announced Tuesday that its Dec. 22 contest at Binghamton has been postponed.
Broome County, where Binghamton University resides, is not allowing the university to travel to or host schools located within an orange or red zone by New York State's Cluster Action Initiative, Canisius said in a release.
School officials are working to reschedule the game. Canisius opens Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play Friday at home against Marist having not played a non-conference game.
Niagara County Community College is planning to resume intercollegiate athletic competition in February, the school announced Tuesday.
Men's and women's basketball, women's volleyball and wrestling will resume then, continuing "to follow all federal, state and local guidelines put forth in regards to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," according to a press release.
“Going off the success we have seen with mitigating risk during the fall semester, we feel as if we can move forward in providing a safe and worthwhile opportunity for our student-athletes,” NCCC Director of Athletics Amanda Haseley said in a statement.
Spring sports — baseball, golf and softball — and fall soccer are scheduled to open in March.
