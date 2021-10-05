Cousins Woods, Leardini develop into Lew-Port's lethal scoring duo

YOUNGSTOWN — Soccer runs deep in the Woods bloodline.
At this point most in the Western New York soccer community are aware of the high-scoring twin tandem of Robert and Sarah Woods. But another family member has emerged in Lewiston-Porter soccer royalty this season. And cousins Robert Woods and Drew Leardini love playing together.
It would be natural to think Woods and Leardini — two years apart in age — would have spent most of their lives playing and competing together. Yet it was not until Leardini entered high school and made the Lancer varsity squad that they played on the same team for the first time. Two years may not seem like much of a gap, but it was enough that they constantly just missed playing together in youth soccer.
Woods was an established veteran standout and Leardini was just trying to find his footing as a freshman last season, but this year the duo has become lethal for Lew-Port. In fact, the pair has combined to put up 26 goals and 13 assists through 12 games for the Lancers, who are once again in the hunt for a Section VI championship.
“It’s great to see him rise up in the soccer ranks to where he is now as a known threat on our team,” said Woods, who has 14 goals and five assists this season. “We work really well off the ball together. We just kind of have a good connection and it’s great playing with him.”
Leardini admits the start of his high school career was not tremendous. He was not a regular starter last season and it took him some time to learn how to play at a varsity level. As an older cousin, Woods could have razzed him or demanded more, but Leardini says there was comfortability playing with each other immediately.
Although Leardini may have felt a bit uncomfortable last fall, Lew-Port head coach Rick Sweeney could see the talent and knew it would eventually blossom through experience. Jump ahead to this season and Leardini leads the team with eight assists, while nearly keeping pace with Woods in scoring 12 goals.
“I’m starting to get more comfortable playing with him and everybody makes mistakes during games, so we’ve been doing well together,” Leardini said. “I just do my thing and he does his thing. We just work really well together.”
Aside from a bond through genetics, Woods and Leardini also make a strong pair because their individual skills are complimentary. Woods is a burner who has the ability to run past opponents, but he is also tenacious. He constantly badgers opponents into turnovers or out-hustles them for loose balls.
Leardini, meanwhile, is a strong one-on-one player, able to dribble around defenders and puts pressure on opponents to come away with balls. Even when they are not able to run down balls, both often force opponents into immediate turnovers, which creates a second or third chance.
The tandem works so well together that sometimes Sweeney splits them apart in practice to create more balance or to ensure they do not rely on each other too often.
“They both work hard and have great spatial awareness,” Sweeney said. “A lot of times we had them work in practice — knowing they were probably going to be a combo up top — to try and get a feel for each other. There are times we pulled them apart because they were, maybe to a fault, looking for each other too much. … We want them to look for each other, but sometimes you can have tunnel vision.”
Now the pairing has helped lead Lew-Port to a 10-2 mark, and although Grand Island would have to lose its final two games for the Lancers to potentially reach the Niagara Frontier League championship game, they are currently ranked second by East Aurora in the Class B-1 standings, a year after finishing as the sectional runner-up in Class A-2.
Separately, both described the possibility of capturing a sectional championship together as “a dream come true.” And if teams try to shut down one of them in sectionals, they say good luck.
“We both have a good feel of where the other player is going to go off of runs,” Woods said. “... It just works well together. You can’t just try to guard one of us because the other will put in work if that’s your whole gameplan.”
Lew-Port travels to Grand Island at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.