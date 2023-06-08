When Tyris Parmer settles into the starting blocks, he’s only looking ahead. Everything around him is invisible.
Crack!
The sound of the starter’s pistol flips a switch in his brain. Parmer becomes aware of who is beside him or who is in front and his legs instinctively start pumping a little harder, his arms swing a little bit faster.
Competition fuels the Niagara Falls senior and he thrives when someone is in the lane next to him, pushing his limits to full capacity. That competition was cultivated with his brothers on the football field, but track and field has harnessed it.
In order to win, Parmer treated his body like a pawn to sacrifice, but realized he was only guaranteeing defeat. The need to be flawless and the yearning to win at all costs made him anxious and he either performed worse and completely surrendered.
One year later, track has allowed Parmer to realize he needs to hone his talents at the right time, instead of all the time. It has made him more confident, improved his grades and attendance at school.
It has also made him the fastest large-school runner in Section VI, racing to championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and now he gets to close his high school career by testing his competitiveness against the fastest people in the state at the state meet Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School.
“I feel like the second half of my race is the better half of my race,” Parmer said. “So I feel like my top speed isn't really matched. So if someone is a little bit in front of me or they're like, right next to me, I always feel like I'm gonna edge them out.”
Parmer grew up loving football, something he learned from his older brother, Zion Paige, and shared with his younger brother Christian Parmer. As a quarterback, Parmer was electric when he left the pocket and his quickness made a defender’s only option to push him out of bounds.
But his speed is something Jacob Winn wanted on the track. Going into his senior season last year, Winn thought Parmer was the missing piece to a dynamic 4x100 relay team and convinced him to try the sport.
Parmer certainly had the speed, but wanted to try a variety of events and his need to win every race resulted in nagging injuries that prevented him from reaching his potential at the end of the season.
So beat up was Parmer that he aggravated a hip injury during the 100 prelims and was forced to jog the 200 prelims at the Section VI state qualifier — finishing with a time of 33.04 seconds — just to preserve what energy was left for the 4x100.
“He was picking up everything he was learning, but I think because he hadn't been used to it, he pushed his body a little too far throughout the season,” Niagara Falls coach Justin Speidel said. “He really tried to pick up high jump and long jump and he hurt his hip. ... So he ended last year injured and banged up. So we didn't really know what was going to happen coming into this year.”
Despite the disappointing finish to the season, Parmer liked the brief taste of track and ran indoor for the first time. He made gradual improvements throughout the winter and had a decent start to the outdoor season.
Parmer ran 11.48 in the 100 to place third at the West Seneca West Early Bird Classic on April 29 and 24.56 seconds in the 200 resulted in a 10th-place finish at the Starpoint team challenge on May 5. But he finally realized it was more important to run his best times at the end of the year, rather than in April.
It was at the Niagara Frontier League championships that Parmer figured out just how fast he could run. He won the 100 in 11.06 and the 200 in 22.71, running into the wind during both races.
From there, Parmer has gotten progressively faster. He ran 11.02 in the 100 and 22.21 in the 200 the following week to win the Class AA sectional championship and then won the Section VI Division 1 championship in both events Saturday.
Parmer broke 11 seconds in the 100 for the first time in his career by racing to a time of 10.93 seconds and then put himself within sniffing distance of the 200 school record by running 21.98. Tariq Taul owns the school record with a time of 21.8, set in 2016.
“We were running into the wind a lot, so I didn't really get the marks I wanted,” Parmer said. “Then NFLs came up and I ran like 22.71 and 11.02 into the wind. After that, I just kept saying, like, I'm peaking at the perfect time, I'm peaking at the perfect time. Then I was Class AA (champion) and Section VI champion.”
Making the 100 final will be difficult for Parmer, who enters seeded 21st out of 55, but the 200 is his best event. Parmer is seeded 12th, but nine runners are separated by 0.13 seconds, and if he meets his goal of breaking Taul’s record, Parmer should sneak into the top eight needed to advance, hoping to entice the interest of some college coaches along the way.
“He has not hit his full potential yet,” Speidel said. “... I’ve been around a while, but this is my first year as head coach. Most of our assistants are in their first or second year. So we're a raw group of coaches and when he gets a coach who has the full experience of blocks and sprinting, he is going to get better and he wants to learn. He will listen, he will stay, he will learn.”
