When Grand Island was set to face Williamsville South in the Section VI Class A-2 championship game last May, the team had established an identity for itself at the plate.
Dating back to a 5-0 victory versus North Tonawanda on April 20, the Vikings had won 14 of their last 16 games, with 12 wins coming when they scored five runs or more, including six shutout victories. The Vikings also averaged eight runs per game and tallied 10 or more hits during this stretch.
But with a shot to clinch its first sectional crown in program history on the line, the Vikings could not execute offensively, posting only four hits in a 3-0 loss against the Billies, ending with a 16-5 record.
Now a couple weeks into the 2023 campaign, Grand Island — who is off to another 3-2 start — is determined to make sure the lessons learned are meaningful with a team featuring six returners and a host of players going through their first runthrough at the varsity level.
Looking back, Grand Island head coach Cheryl O’Connor described the loss against the Billies as “heartbreaking” as they couldn’t convert bunts and left six runners on base, areas they had excelled in previous weeks.
But the loss resonated with the Vikings moving forward and body language during games became part of the team’s vision board for the new season. Having six returning players with the caliber and experience of Izzy Pezdek, Madalyn Montes and Brooke Caldwell set the tone and be positive role models in the dugout has been critical thus far.
“It’s in the past, leave it in the past because we can’t let it carry over to the next at-bat,” O’Connor said. “A few of the girls last year, I saw that if they didn’t get a pitch that they liked by an ump, they kind of looked at the ump funny, which that’s something that I just really struggle with. Because an ump has a job to do, the batter has a job to do, coaches have a job to do.”
Being hard on oneself is a common trait among young student-athletes, especially during high intense situations at the varsity level. Caldwell said she used to dwell on mistakes she made at third base and that last season the team experienced what she called “a meltdown inning” where multiple players would commit errors and, at times, put the game out of reach.
Coming off a season where she had a .318 batting average and drove in 14 RBI, Caldwell hopes the Vikings will continue to address this and execute what O’Connor has taught them in practice — you get out what you put in.
“You can’t go to practice and you know, talk the whole time or goof around,” Caldwell said. “You have to stay disciplined, work your hardest. You’re putting in what you’re getting out on the field.”
Now in her senior season, Pezdek is also now the longest-tenured member of the team, including the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign. Pezdek has been one of the top all-around players in the Niagara Frontier League the last couple seasons. In 2022 alone, the Buffalo State commit went 10-4 on the mound with a 2.04 ERA and struck out 90 batters in 82 1/3 innings while batting .476 and driving 18 RBI.
On the mound, Pezdek developed a solid chemistry with her catchers — Haley Coombs in 2021 and Olivia Nucci last season. Now, eighth-grader Addison Lewis has caught in all five of Pezdek’s starts in 2023, including the senior’s complete-game, one-hit performance on the mound for Grand Island’s 1-0 win over North Tonawanda last Thursday.
While they all know each other personally, Pezdek said the team just needs more time to strengthen the bond with a roster filled with “a lot of young, great players” and find more consistency as a team overall.
“We all know each other personally, but at a softball level, I think we all just need to have more chemistry and know where to go with the ball and everything,” Pezdek said. “But I think that they see the intensity of varsity as me and Brooke and Maddie are able to show that with how we play and how the games are. And, it’s definitely a difference for them. But, I think that they are capable and are doing great at it.”
If the Vikings want to not only return to the sectional finals and bring home the sectional title and beyond, O’Connor believes selflessness and having situational awareness, like responding to sacrifice or bunting signals, will determine how far they go this season. So far, the Vikings have proven they can win in a variety of ways, including a 9-2 victory over Kenmore East on April 14 and a 1-0 defensive showdown against NT in their latest outing last Thursday.
“A pitcher doesn’t win or lose a game,” O’Connor said. “The pitcher is one component. If the offense isn’t working, then it doesn’t matter how great the pitcher pitches. If you don’t score any runs, you can’t win a game. … The goal isn’t for player B to hit a home run every single game. The goal is, no matter who is at the plate (or) whatever the situation is on the bases, that we have a common goal (to score).”
Grand Island continues its season when it travels to Niagara Frontier League rival Lockport at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
