NEWFANE — In a blink of an eye, Connor Hill’s career was over.
Last fall, Hill completed a five-year career at SUNY Cortland and was an All-American guard for a team that won the Empire 8 championship and returned to the NCAA Division III tournament for a second straight season. Plus, the Red Dragons set single-game records in points per game, total offensive yards and yards per game.
Hill received an invitation to compete in The Dream Bowl in Texas, on the heels of being named an All-American, as the Red Dragons were eliminated by Randolph-Macon in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
And then it was over.
After the best season of his 16-year football career, Hill was at his best, but had no more snaps to play. The NFL wasn’t in his future and he exhausted his college eligibility, so Hill had to find another way to feed his football fix and coaching was the next logical step.
Hill was named the new career and technical education teacher at Newfane Middle School and became an assistant coach with the varsity football team, who are off to their first 2-0 start in two decades. While he had applied to different schools in the spring as alternative plans, the 23-year old admitted working in his hometown was “definitely a surprise.”
Although the yearn to play has softened in recent months, Hill admits it’s “still tough” not wearing the pads himself and having the opportunity to run out onto the field to battle in the trenches. But since he started wearing the headset and standing on the Newfane sidelines, those feelings of wanting to play again are outweighed when watching his current players execute what he has taught them since the start of training camp in August.
“Every time, when they come off that field after a touchdown, I’m that first guy that they see (coming) off,” Hill said. “I have to run out in the field myself, so, you’ll see me about five yards, 10 yards deep into the field once the ball is dead and we already scored a touchdown, just celebrating with my guys. It’s much more rewarding, being a coach and watching the team excel than me being a player out there.”
One person who could relate to Hill’s dilemma easily was his head coach for his last two seasons at Cortland, Curt Fitzpatrick.
Like Hill, Fitzpatrick left his hometown of Fulton then played four years at St. John Fisher in Rochester and returned home in 2005. That year, Fitzpatrick was part of Fulton High School’s OHSL Class A championship winning coach staff as the quarterback and wide receivers coach while working as a financial advisor. Working the lone season at his alma mater gave him the confidence to quit corporate life and pursue a life in football.
Hearing Hill’s stories while student teaching as a Cortland student and his energy towards teaching in general gave Fitzpatrick confidence his former player would have success once he returned to his Newfane roots, knowing he was willing to pass on his knowledge and be part of something bigger than himself.
“I think Connor is probably experiencing some of that,” Fitzpatrick said. “And the players at Newfane, it's got to be cool for them to see someone who, you know, who was going through the same process that they're going through, was able to go off to college and have a great, great career, get a great education and then come back and give back.”
Hill’s original intention was to become an engineer after graduating from Newfane but his trajectory soon changed in the spring of 2016 when he assisted the school’s varsity basketball coach, Eric Klumpp, teach fifth- and sixth-graders. Using his time to teach students led him to change career plans and, when he arrived in Cortland, pursued a bachelor’s degree in Social Studies education.
For Hill, coaching and teaching are the same, behind what he learned from his first head coach at SUNY Cortland Dan MacNeill, who told his team, “People always remember how you make them feel.” Even seeing his current students during Newfane’s home-opening victory against Roy-Hart/Barker made him realize how important his presence in the community goes beyond the wins and losses, even if he hasn’t completed his second week of teaching yet.
“I see that coaching and teaching is my responsibility to make sure that people always remember that I made them feel great,” Hill said. “I made them feel wanted. I made them feel accomplished. So that's my drive (for) coaching and teaching.”
Even before Hill left for Cortland five years ago, Chuck Nagel offered him a spot to join Newfane’s coaching staff when he finished school. Nagel credited Hill as one of the “pieces of the puzzle” from Newfane’s 6-2 finish in 2017 after just two wins the previous two seasons combined and had the talent to play elsewhere but chose to stay.
Since the start of training camp in August, Hill has worked with the Panthers’ linemen on their technique, an attribution to why the team’s offense has averaged 34.5 points and 340 yards through the first two weeks. Having a player like Hill on staff just months after playing at the collegiate level, Nagel said, has paid early dividends, noting his former player has the intangibles to be a head coach someday.
“The kids look up to him,” Nagel said. “... He does a great job of slowing it down and if a kid’s rep isn’t great, he’ll correct it until it’s exactly what he wants. The precision he brings and his accolades he brings from Cortland, I think it just allows the kids to really look up to him and want to play for him.”
Growing up, Hill was tired of the small-town narrative associated with Newfane and wanted to change that, which motivated him into becoming an All-American player. He wanted to prove doubters wrong and now, his goal is to produce not only Newfane’s next All-American player but pass on what he’s learned to the next generation of Panther students, in the same hallways he once roamed over a decade ago.
“(Coming back to Newfane was) all I ever wanted to do,” Hill said. “And even through college, (I thought), after I’m done playing. I want to be able to come back here and bring my knowledge back to the students growing up in the town that I grew up (in). It’s really such a dream come true.”
Newfane will next travel to Akron 7 p.m. Sept. 15.
