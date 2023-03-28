MUNCIE, Ind. — Luke Bumbalough has experienced the joys that come with college basketball and the cruelty of the business side.
Now he wants to close his career by experiencing March Madness firsthand.
For three seasons, playing for Ball State was a dream. Coming out of New Castle High School, Bumbalough procured football and basketball scholarships to the college roughly 30 minutes from home.
A three-year starter, Bumbalough learned how quickly life changes in today’s college basketball landscape after his minutes were trimmed and he started coming off the bench last season. So when Bumbalough decided it was time for a change, one program stood out.
After speaking with Niagara head coach Greg Paulus and assistant Kevin Devitt, it didn’t take long for the 6-foot-1 guard to realize where he wanted to play his final year of college hoops.
The Purple Eagles offered Bumbalough a chance to show his skills haven’t diminished, and with his commitment Sunday, they got a proven Division I player who fills a need as a 34.1% career 3-point shooter.
“They weren't just selling stuff like a lot of coaches do nowadays,” Bumbalough said. “I can tell it was real. And just their energy, young coaching staff, and (Paulus has) obviously been through it. He told me where I'd fit in and how I would help the team. He had specific examples. So, he was very detailed about it.”
Bumbalough was a key player for the Cardinals, starting 39 of 54 games during his first two seasons. That led into the best season of his college career. Bumbalough started all 31 games in 2021-22, posting a personal-best 10.9 points in 34 minutes per game.
Meanwhile, Ball State went 14-17 and coach James Whitford was fired after three losing seasons in four years. Michael Lewis was hired and Bumbalough didn’t fit into the program’s future plans.
Bumbalough started a career-low six games last season and his playing time was cut in half. He averaged 2.8 points per game on 27.7% shooting from 3-point range. He has no hard feelings toward Ball State, understanding the business involved and acknowledging he didn’t play his best. But it was still time for a change.
“Certain coaches value different things,” Bumbalough said. “Maybe it was me, maybe it was what he saw. At the end of day, I really don't know. It was obviously tough with the minutes decrease after starting three years. But I think it was more, so just kind of like what he thought would get to the next level. It was all respectful.”
Entering the swirling whirlpool of the transfer portal, Bumbalough wasn’t sure what was coming. But on the very first day he was free to search for a new home, Niagara was knocking on the door.
Bumbalough was impressed by the honesty of Paulus — who is unable to comment publicly on recruits until they officially sign — after telling him that he hadn’t seen much film for his first three seasons, but saw last year and that was enough.
Still finishing his last semester at Ball State, Bumbalough didn’t have time to visit schools like he did leaving high school. Yes, he has to take classes next year, but this move is solely about basketball, and not only did the connection with the coaches make him comfortable, but Devitt drove seven hours to visit.
“I could just feel it from the start, just that connection,” Bumbalough said. “So when we're on the court, I just know it's going to be all comfortable out there and we're not going to be worried about stepping on each other's toes. We're gonna have honest conversations, because we did throughout this whole process. So that's a big thing for me is (Paulus is) straight up; he’s a genuine dude.”
On the court, Bumbalough’s shooting is needed. Niagara ranked 10th out of 11 MAAC teams with 18.4 3-point attempts and eighth with 6.3 makes per game. Although Bumbalough only made 18 3s last season, he had 78 in 2021-22 and 56 in 2019-20.
Still, Bumbalough wants to prove he’s more than a shooter and that he has the ability to make plays off the dribble and create opportunities for teammates. After all, Bumbalough was a standout wide receiver who led the state of Indiana with 27 touchdown receptions as a senior in high school.
“Shooting is a big part of my game, but outside of it, I can get in the lane and create,” Bumbalough said. “I came along as a defender. I feel like I can put guys in spots and make the game easier for guys on our team, just getting them in their spots and getting easy baskets for them. That would be a big thing for me this year.”
NOTES: Niagara received a commitment from Green Bay guard Randy Tucker on Tuesday. The Purple Eagles currently have three roster spots available, and potentially a fourth if Noah Thomasson remains in the NBA Draft.
