When he joined the Lockport track and field program as a then-sophomore two years ago, the idea of competing in the 400-meter dash intimated Zion Cheatham.
This fear of joining came when Cheatham had already clocked promising times in the 100 and 200 and helped the school’s 4x100 relay team clinch a Section VI Division I championship.
Fast forward to the present day where Cheatham has built an inner confidence and now has visions of a state championship within reach.
Entering as the 15th of 19 total seeds, the senior will compete in the Division I 400 final at the state championships, which are scheduled to take place Friday and Saturday at Middletown High School in Middletown, NY.
With a time of 50.13 seconds, Cheatham won the Section VI state qualifier this past Saturday at West Seneca West High School, out-running a field that included Hamburg’s Brycen Coleman (50.80) and his own teammate, Kyree Jones (51.02).
Despite a seventh-place finish at the 2022 Section VI Class AA championships May 28 in Jamestown, this is Cheatham’s first and only full season competing in the event as a varsity letterman with a learning curve along the way. Cheatham pointed to when he ran a 51.74 on April 29 in the West Seneca West Early Bird Classic as when everything finally clicked.
An emphasis on running consistent races from start to finish and developing better mental health skills, Cheatham said, has helped exponentially over the last calendar year.
“Just staying positive and just… I think I got stronger,” Cheatham said. “Mentally, I’m staying relaxed. Don’t worry, don’t stress too much about who I’m racing or what is happening. And, just stay poised.”
For the last three years, Lockport track coaches Tim Willett and Dan Langendorfer have had a front-row seat for Cheatham’s progression over the last three years. Langendorfer noted how Cheatham has transformed into a vocal leader amongst the team and still shows up to work, no matter what his last outcome was.
Willett credits Cheatham’s “strong” work ethic and physicality as to what has fueled his success, even with going between an individual dash and competing in the 4x400 relay, which he will again this weekend.
“Just watching him run, you can tell he’s got that strength to him,” Willett said. “I think I’m confident he can run a 400 at the state meet, come back and run a strong 4x4 leg too. We saw it every week when we asked him to do it. … Typically, he’s doing four events in a weekend, so, for him to only have two, I think he should feel a little fresher and a little stronger.”
During his first two years with Lockport track, there were plenty of teammates Cheatham looked up to. Collin Thompson, a 2021 graduate, helped instill his work ethic while he reached states in the 4x100 with 2022 graduate Matt Schaffert.
Schaffert just completed his first year with the SUNY Cortland track and field program, where Cheatham will join him next year and pursue a physical education degree. Schaffert recalled how his former teammate’s mechanics, including shin and foot placement, were “pretty raw” a year ago but is now starting to put the pieces together heading into a collegiate career. Schaffert believed Cheatham will put his name on the map in the 400 due to his perseverance.
“The 400’s an event where, if you want it more than the guy next to you, you’re probably gonna get it because everyone’s gonna hit that same wall when you’re running, either way” Schaffert said. “... He just doesn’t give up. And he’s just like, ‘Alright, this is when the race really starts, when everyone hits that wall. And, he just goes.”
Cheatham has high expectations for himself to finish his scholastic career in the 400.
Reaching the podium and setting a new personal best in the 400 — currently 49.83 from the state qualifier prelims — are just two of them. Setting a new PR with the 4x400 team is also on his list.
“If you put in the work, the results will come,” Cheatham said. “You’re not gonna work for a weekend and think you’re gonna run a great, crazy time (the) next day. … Persistence is key.”
The outdoor track and field state championships will start at 12:30 p.m. Friday and then resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.
