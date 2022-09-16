SANBORN — Collin Coughenour walked off the field with a slight limp following Niagara Wheatfield’s 21-15 loss to Clarence on Friday. It’s hard for him to tell what injury is old or new at this point.
Both of Coughenour’s meniscuses are shot after years of pounding in sports, particularly wrestling. It’s nearly impossible for him to squat down and sometimes his knees lock up, forcing him to take a break and pop them back into place.
The pain and frustration got so bad that Coughenour was thinking of giving up sports all together. Those thoughts go as far back as missing the state wrestling tournament after winning his fourth Section VI championship.
Coughenour missed all of Niagara Wheatfield’s summer workouts, spending most of his vacation working or sitting in his room with bags of ice on his knees. But on the first day of practice, Coughenour strolled into the locker room, not wanting to miss his senior season. Now it’s hard to get him off the field.
“I have to leave it all one the field or all on the mat,” Coughenour said. “Football isn’t as hard on the knees. We’ll see how the season goes. Hopefully I don’t get too many more injuries and maybe I’ll consider wrestling. Right now it’s just out there.”
Coughenour tore his right meniscus in the Eastern States Wrestling Classic as an eighth grader and the left one has been gradually worn down as a result of overcompensating for strength loss in the right side.
His summer was filled with frustration, not just because his body was failing, but because it happened so frequently. But sitting around for two months didn’t help either, and Coughenour thought football would be less abusive to his knees. Thus far his knee hasn’t locked during a game or practice.
“I haven’t been able to get to the gym as much as I could,” Coughenour said. “From the end of last school year to the middle of summer, I didn’t move much at all. … As soon as I got up to do something, it was injury after injury. Everything was just weak from not using it. It took me a while just to walk around normally.”
After the initial shock of seeing Coughenour’s face, Niagara Wheatfield coach Erik O’Bryan made sure he was healthy enough to play. Then he was just thankful to have him on the team.
He’s not very fast and not very big — he wrestled at 138 pounds last season and isn’t much bigger now — but Coughenour has a quick first step from his outside linebacker position and a nose for the ball.
If there is a pile up following a tackle, Coughenour is usually at the bottom because he was the first player to make contact. Through the first three games, Coughenour has recorded six sacks, including a four in a 33-20 loss to Lockport on Sept. 10.
“He’s got a heat of gold,” O’Bryan said. “He’ll do whatever we ask him to do and it’s tough to take him off the field right now. … The ball finds him or he finds the ball. It’s nice to see out there.”
More than his toughness or ability to hunt down ball carriers, what O’Bryan appreciates about Coughenour most is his winning attitude. Coughenour expects to win before every athletic contest and puts himself in position to win before the game starts.
O’Bryan was taken aback by Coughenour’s midweek request to move from weak side linebacker to strong side, not because a kid had the gall to suggest a personnel move, but because he watched enough film on his own time to see a weakness in the opposing offense that he could exploit.
After digging a two-score deficit to Clarence in the first half, the Falcons fought back only to fall short for the second consecutive game. O’Bryan feels his players are missing a belief they can win every time they play and has been imploring them to share Coughenour’s confidence.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Collin thought we were going to win when we took the field tonight,” O’Bryan said. “I don’t know if everyone is at that point yet. We’ve been beat up around here and I get it. But I told them again today that at some point you’re going to have to change that mindset. … Hopefully guys like Collin can install that into these guys.”
