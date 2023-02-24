AMHERST — It seems hard to fathom it has been 18 years since James Starks graduated from Niagara Falls High School. That means it’s impossible that it’s been 14 years since he left the University at Buffalo.
As the 37-year-old stood in the dimly lit Alumni Arena on Friday, it was a reminder that time moves fast. But that doesn’t mean he’s forgetful. It’s not always public knowledge and he lives in Austin, Texas, but Starks is always there for his former schools.
The importance of both schools in his life were highlighted as Starks was inducted into Niagara Falls’ Hall of Fame on Thursday and Buffalo’s on Friday, alongside North Tonawanda graduate and NCCC volleyball coach Lindsay Matikosh. On a night designed to honor himself and fellow UB greats, Starks talked about being grateful.
Starks is a frequent benefactor for his brother Sanquin’s 716 United AAU basketball team in the Falls and he spoke to the school’s football team prior to a game in the fall. He also spent time speaking to the basketball team on Friday.
We had a visit from one of Falls finest . James Starks State champ and Super Bowl Champ with the Packers ! hoping the winning rubs off on our boys !#FALLSWAY tomorrow 12pm we are ready !! pic.twitter.com/AGVyUiYHpc— Niagara Falls HS Wolverines Basketball (18-2) (@NFHSbball) February 24, 2023
After a car accident ended his NFL career, Starks went back to school, earning a master’s degree in construction management and a certification in green and sustainable building from Drexel and is also pursuing another master’s as he works as a real estate agent, buying and flipping houses.
“The reason why I came to UB was for other people from our community that don’t see a lot of people from the same area go and do special things,” Starks said. “... There’s a select few that’s a name, so for them to see it close up and the work that they put in and how to get better each year and constantly see them in the neighborhood and see how they act. ... Helping the community is why I did everything I did.”
Starks was a standout quarterback for the Wolverines in high school, running for 1,048 yards and throwing for 600 more. When he first got to Buffalo under coach Jim Hofer, Starks was a cornerback and safety.
When Turner Gill took over as coach in 2006, Starks was switched to running back and went on to rush for a then-school-record 3,140 yards in three seasons, including 1,333 in 2008, as the Bulls won their first MAC championship.
Playing running back led Starks to seven NFL seasons and a Super Bowl ring, but when asked if he could have been a pro at safety, he smiled and said he could have been special.
“I just always loved playing football,” Starks said. “So if I had an opportunity, I wasn’t really looking for a lot. I just wanted to play, be able to hit somebody at the time and enjoy myself. I never really looking for the accolades.”
Football wasn’t his first love, but recognized it was his best sport. Starks played for Niagara Falls’ famed 2005 state championship team that featured six future Division I athletes and was always ready for a game of one-on-one.
“If someone wants to play me one-on-one, they can get that work,” Starks laughed.
•••
Lindsay Matikosh was used to winning when she got to Buffalo in 2000.
She was part of one of Western New York’s best volleyball dynasties ever, winning three consecutive state championships and was named state player of the year in 1999 for North Tonawanda. The Bulls were in their infancy as a Division I program at the time, but Matikosh still found a way to leave her mark.
Matikosh finished her career with 1,450 kills and 1,414 digs, and is the only player in school history to rank in the top-five all-time in both categories. She was also the team’s most valuable player for three consecutive seasons from 2001-2003 and her 4.12 points per game is still the best in program history.
“The core that they brought in — — and some of my teammates are here today, which was a huge surprise — — but the core of us was excellent,” Matikosh said. “We just got each other. We just were ready to play and everybody was on the same page.”
Matikosh is eight seasons in as the head coach at NCCC and 12th at the school overall, having coached three All-Americans in Jessica Crooks, Kristine Ripson and Delaney Laper. The sport has evolved in the 20 years since she last played — Matikosh joked that they still played to 30 points while she was at UB — but what she learned for the Bulls is imprinted on her program with the Thunderwolves.
“I bring a lot of stuff to NCCC from UB,” Matikosh said. “I teach them the same types of things that I did and practices and conditioning. All the fun stuff that I hated, I do make them do sometimes.”
