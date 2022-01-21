LEWISTON — Niagara was within a few baskets of notching a notable victory on Friday night, furthering a trend that has plagued the Purple Eagles over the past two seasons.
Having led the second-place team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for much of the contest before rallying late in the second half, Niagara lost 74-68 in overtime against Saint Peter’s, dropping its record to 8-9 on the season and 3-5 in the league.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting back, staying together and making enough plays to get it to overtime,” coach Greg Paulus said. “Saint Peter’s (7-6, 5-1) is really good. They are playing good basketball. For us to make that comeback down the stretch the way we did to get it to overtime, I love the fight and resiliency.”
Winning three straight at Gallagher Center, five of seven overall and three of four MAAC games entering Friday’s game, Niagara was on the precipice of posting its first winning record under Paulus. Including openers, Niagara is now 0-9 in opportunities to get above .500 in his three seasons as coach.
“Our standard within our program, we want to be the best version of ourselves,” Paulus said. “We focus in on us. As long as we play the way we are capable of, and play to our style and identity, then the results will work themselves out.”
Senior guard Marcus Hammond, who led Niagara with 21 points and eight rebounds before fouling out early in overtime, vowed that this disappointing result won’t halt the progress the Purple Eagles have made in recent weeks.
“We have been playing really well,” Hammond said. “We’re taking steps forward. This game doesn’t stop anything.”
The Purple Eagles were in front for 16:10 of regulation, 15 seconds more than the Peacocks, but faced their largest deficit, 60-54, with 2:17 left in regulation.
Hammond, who was efficient shooting 6 for 10 from the field and making all five of his 3-point attempts, netted seven of Niagara’s next eight points. On a set play that Paulus drew up during a timeout, Hammond swished a pull-up 3 from the right wing that tied the score at 62 and forced overtime.
Greg Kuakumensah, who had 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench, scored with an assist from Hammond to give Niagara the early lead in OT.
But on the next possession, Hammond was whistled for his third offensive foul, disqualifying him for the night with five fouls.
“I was trying to be aggressive,” Hammond said. “But some of the calls didn’t go in my favor.”
Noah Thomasson, who followed up his 21-point game in Tuesday’s win at Manhattan with a season-high nine assists to go with eight points, extended Niagara’s lead to 66-63 with two free throws after drawing a sixth foul on Saint Peter’s, matching Hammond for the team high.
But without Hammond, the Purple Eagles struggled to score, and the Peacocks used a 9-0 run, their largest of the game, to pull out a fourth consecutive win.
Thomasson shared playmaking duties with Hammond, and he set up several crucial baskets in the second half. But he also gave up possession seven times, and with Hammond compiling five giveaways, Niagara had a season-high 18 turnovers against the top defense in the MAAC.
“They do a great job forcing turnovers, and I thought that was the difference in today’s game,” Paulus said. “When you have 18 turnovers, that’s too many. But they certainly deserve a lot of credit for forcing into plays, or disrupting the offense enough to make it happen.”
With the loss, Niagara is now 1-4 in games decided by six points or fewer after going 11-11 in such close contests during Paulus’ first two seasons.
“Just a couple of plays short today,” Paulus said. “Hopefully we can learn how to continue to make winning plays so the next time we are in this situation, we can have a better outcome.”
Niagara’s next opportunity will come at home Sunday against Rider, which lost 70-69 on Friday night at Canisius.
“We are going to get ready for Sunday,” Hammond said, “and keep moving forward.”
