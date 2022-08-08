As Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird plays the final games of her storied 20-year career this month, I was reminded of my experience working as her media relations manager during her rookie season in the WNBA from 2002-2004, when she led the team to its first championship.
After growing up as an avid basketball follower in Clarence Center near Tonawanda Creek, my early career landed me in the Pacific Northwest, where I led the public relations for the Storm and experienced travel-filled summers with Bird and the blossoming franchise.
In 2000, the Storm was an expansion team that finished last with a 6-26 record, the Storm benefitted from number one draft picks with six-foot, five-inch Australian phenom Lauren Jackson in 2001 and All-American point guard Sue Bird in 2002. In most cases, first overall picks make an immediate impact from day one, and Sue and “LJ” sure did that for the team and the city.
Raised on Long Island, she had the classic girl-next-door look and was always a picture of composure, class and professionalism with everyone she interacted with from the media to fans to ball girls. Coming off an undefeated NCAA championship season at the University of Connecticut (for which she won an ESPY award that summer), she was already a consummate professional – a mature, poised leader in peak shape who obliged every media and marketing request. Yet, through it all, she was always approachable and affable while exuding a good-natured humility.
When Bird first arrived in Seattle, she had a full docket of local and national media interviews, photo shoots and community appearances. ESPN and NBA Entertainment came out to follow her around the Emerald City and capture her new life as a WNBA rookie at familiar places such as the famous Space Needle, the original Starbucks location and throwing a fish at the iconic Pike’s Place Market on the waterfront.
It wasn’t long before she had her own Nike signature sneaker, which was followed by a massive Nike mural of her that stretched across a five-story building in downtown Seattle.
Midway through her first summer in the league, we traveled to play the New York Liberty at Madison Square Garden. After we landed, we went straight to a New York City playground to film a promotional segment with her in an evening pick-up game under the lights. After that, we headed to the famed Serendipity cafe where she was ushered in a head of a long line for a TV segment of her eating a giant sundae.
Bird did everything well – distribute the ball in creative and fundamental ways, drive to the bucket and knock down threes. Teaming up with Jackson made them like the Shaq and Kobe of the WNBA, full of complementary styles and special skills that formed the team’s foundation. Practices included scrimmages against reserve players from the University of Washington’s men’s team, and the well-conditioned Storm players routinely defeated them with precision passing and polished shooting. In every city, a throng of girls waited at hotels and arena entrances for Sue and Lauren to get autographs and photos.
Sue was a pleasure to work with, obliging the early morning interviews in radio studios and regularly calling beat reporters on the bus to the hotel for short interviews about upcoming game. She always fulfilled her duties in community relations events to grow the fan base and promote the franchise.
After the team captured the 2004 WNBA Championship after its fifth season in the league, I was the last person out of KeyArena with the Tiffany trophy in its teal bag. It spent the night in the back of my car while players celebrated with fans. The next day I had to take Sue to a studio for a pre-dawn satellite interview on ESPN’s “Cold Pizza.” I wouldn’t have faulted her for turning me down and skipping that one.
Bird performed at the highest level in everything while never avoiding media requests or team marketing requirements. She finishes her highly decorated career as the league’s all-time leader in assists and games played while winning a WNBA Championship in four different decades and collecting four Olympic Gold Medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team. Congratulations to Sue for such remarkable longevity with one team and demonstrating tremendous consistency and leadership throughout her career on and off the court. She will enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame with a resume that will be hard to replicate.
