EDISON, N.J. — Niagara University president Rev. James J. Maher, C.M. has been appointed President of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) for the 2020-21 academic year.
Rev. Maher assumed his new position July 1 as the league entered its new fiscal year after serving as MAAC vice president the previous term. He replaces Gregory G. Dell’Omo of Rider University.
“The MAAC would like to thank President Dell’Omo for his service this past year and welcome Father Maher as he takes over after serving as vice president,” said MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor.
“This year is an important one for the MAAC and collegiate sports in general as the conference membership works through the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are confident that Father Maher will assuredly and effectively lead the conference as the sports world navigates through its current climate.”
Fr. Maher graduated from St. John’s University with a sociology degree in 1984. He received a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology from Mary Immaculate Seminary in 1989 and 1990, respectively. In 2004, Fr. Maher earned his Doctor of Ministry from the Immaculate Conception Seminary and Graduate School of theology. He has served as president of NU since 2013.
“I'm honored to serve in this role for the MAAC,” said Fr. Maher.
“This is a critical year for the conference as we work closely with schools to ensure the health and safety of our student-athletes and each campus community. It will also be important for us to appropriately celebrate the 40th year of the MAAC conference, and its continued commitment to integrity in the classroom and excellence on the playing field.”
Dr. Patrick F. Leahy, President of Monmouth University, takes over as Vice President and MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor retains his role as Secretary and Treasurer. Canisius College Director of Athletics Bill Maher will take over as Chair of the Committee on Athletic Administration (COAA) and Deputy Director of Athletics/SWA Sarah Fraser of Quinnipiac University will serve as Vice Chair.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) celebrates its 40th year of competition during the 2020-21 academic year. Besides NU, current conference members are Canisius College, Fairfield University, Iona College, Manhattan College, Marist College, Monmouth University, Quinnipiac University, Rider University, Saint Peter’s University, and Siena College.
