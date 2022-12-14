ORCHARD PARK — It didn’t take long for Cole Beasley to find he wasn’t ready to retire. But he had enough time to contemplate his feelings and departure from the Bills.
The social media lightning rod watched the Bills and — his other former team — the Cowboys after retiring following a two-game stint with the Buccaneers. He missed the game, the Bills teammates and even missed warmups.
Beasley felt he had skills left to offer the Bills and wasn’t thrilled with his departure. So he finally picked up the phone to call Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane just after Thanksgiving. Beane gave no guarantees, but they stayed in contact.
Beane told the 33-year-old slot receiver that getting him on the 53-man roster would be difficult, but they wanted to add him to the practice squad in hopes of filling a role he initially vacated that was again voided when Jamison Crowder broke his ankle.
But there was Beasley on Wednesday, wearing his familiar red No. 11 jersey.
“When you’re retired, there’s a lot of things to think about, a lot of thought about the past and what happened or how someone should have handled things,” Beasley said. “There’s a lot of things that I want back and it’s hard to sit there and watch people playing a game when you still have the drive to do that. I was retired, but I didn’t want it that way.”
After signing with the Bills in 2019, Beasley quickly became a fan favorite for his relationship with quarterback Josh Allen. A highly reliable weapon on third down, Beasley made 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons.
He battled injuries since playing with a broken leg in the 2020 playoffs, and although he recorded 82 receptions for the second consecutive season and had a career-high 112 targets, Beasley’s yards declined from 967 to 693.
But Beasley’s relationship with Buffalo was fractured by his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine and compounded matters by never truly explaining his stance. There were frequent Twitter spats with fans and he once deleted his account following a post that read, “Only place I get booed is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought Bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed?”
Beasley said it was difficult to adjust to fan reaction going from all positive to some boos and even detailed how his 6-year-old son wasn’t invited to a classmate's birthday party because his parents didn’t like Beasley.
While declining to go into detail about his splintered relationship with the Bills, Beasley said there were conversations that needed to be had with Beane and coach Sean McDermott, but there was no lingering resentment on either side.
“I didn’t handle everything how I wanted to and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back,” Beasley said. “It’s really the internet world, outside of that there was nothing negative, for the most part. … I just wanted to right a lot of wrongs around here and be with teammates and play football again.”
Beasley requested a trade and was ultimately released in the spring, remaining a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay in September. Beasley said Wednesday that he had offers from teams, but “not the ones I wanted.”
He also remained controversial on social media, Tweeting on Aug. 28, “I don’t want to come back to Buffalo,” in response to a fan. He said again on Sept. 10, “I’m not re-signing with Buffalo.” Beasley also voiced his support for Kyrie Irving after the NBA star posted a link to an antisemitic movie and was subsequently suspended.
Beasley did, however, also express his fondness of Buffalo fans and said playing for the Bills was the most fun he’s ever had in football. That sentiment was reiterated again Wednesday and that he had a stronger bond with Bills players than any team he’s played with. He also said, “he and his family felt loved,” and he wanted to get back that feeling.
“Cole wears his emotions on his sleeves,” Beane said. “That's what makes him, for a small guy, tough. And we, in a roundabout way, talked about things. And, you know, no one's perfect. Deep in his heart, Cole's a good person. And I think ultimately, we appreciated who he was when he was here.
“And did everything finish the way he or we wanted perfectly? Probably not. But I think there’s a healthy respect on both sides. And I think that's why you keep it open. You never close the door.”
With Beasley walking back through the door, the Bills have to find out if he can still produce on the field. Isaiah McKenzie and Crowder were initially supposed to share the slot position. But McKenzie has been plagued by drops and a different repertoire than Beasley, while Crowder had six catches in four games before being placed on injured reserve.
The Bills have talked at length about Allen’s connection with Beasley and how they often view coverages with the same thinking. Allen has one 300-yard outing in the last seven games, while Stefon Diggs has accounted for 35% of the team’s yards receiving, 31% of receptions and 29% of targets.
Allen also played a role in bringing Beasley back to Buffalo, approaching Beane to ask if he had also spoken to Beasley. Beane said he asked for Allen’s input and the quarterback gave his approval.
“If he’s not seeing me, he’s going to find a window where he can see me,” Allen said. “He knows if it’s man or zone, we run different concepts with him and he basically read two guys at one time, which not everybody can do.”
Despite not playing since Oct. 2, Beasley feels ready to play Saturday and Beane didn’t rule out the possibility. The team recently elevated John Brown to the active roster the same week as signing him. And Beasley says he has been playing basketball to maintain his stamina.
The hiccup will be finding a spot for him on the game-day roster and whether he can work himself into the offense in time.
“They called plays a little differently, but the terminology is still the same,” Beasley said. “It’s just really getting used to hearing everything again. There’s a lot of moving parts with motions and stuff that changes where you are in the formation. It’s getting back used to hearing everything and lining up, but the offense is still the same.”
