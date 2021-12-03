Cold-shooting Niagara dropped by Monmouth

LEWISTON — Niagara got the game it wanted against Monmouth, just not the outcome.
The defensive-minded Purple Eagles held the high-flying Hawks more than 18 points below their season scoring average, but it wasn't enough Friday night a 57-49 loss at the Gallagher Center.
Monmouth (6-1, 1-0 Metro Atlantic) exploded, at least relative to this game, for 32 points in the second half and held Niagara (3-4, 0-1) to just 22, flipping the script from the first half. NU led 27-25 at break, thanks in large part to dishing 10 assists to just one turnover.
The Hawks had seven first-half turnovers, but NU wasn't able to take advantage of the sizable difference in possessions, making just 11 of 30 (36.7%) field goals before break.
"We certainly had some opportunities that didn't fall for whatever reason, but credit to them," said Niagara coach Greg Paulus. "I mean, they do a really good job of mixing up the man and zone and their trapping."
The basket somehow managed to get even smaller in the second half, and the turnover advantage ended. The Purple Eagles coughed the ball up on their first possession, four times in the opening five minutes and nine times overall, too much to overcome for a team that made just five field goals in the final 20 minutes.
"They did a good job of executing their game plan," said NU forward Sam Iorio, who had a game-high 13 rebounds. "They did stuff that we haven't seen yet this season. You gotta take it as a learning experience."
The Hawks went on a lengthy 20-4 run in the opening 9:52 of the second, including an 11-0 spurt that blew the game open. Niagara battled back and had a chance to cut it to a one-possession game in the final minute, but the lid returned to the basket, sending a couple late 3-pointers elsewhere.
Marcus Hammond, the MAAC's leading scorer entering the night, had 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting for Niagara. Justin Roberts added 10 points.
George Papas, second in scoring in the conference, went 4 for 8 — all 3-pointers — to score a game-high 14 points for Monmouth. Shavar Reynolds, the Seton Hall transfer, had 13 points and five assists while Marcus McClary chipped in 12 points.
Niagara is back at it at 1 p.m. Sunday against Fairfield at the Gallagher Center. The Stags beat Canisius on Friday in Buffalo. Monmouth makes the trip over to the Koessler Athletic Center to face the Griffs, also at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.