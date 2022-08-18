Jeff Courtemanche thought he was invincible until he looked his own mortality in the eyes.
Courtemanche thought his 39-year-old body was strong and that it housed an impregnable immune system. As a contractor, the Newfane resident loved physical labor, and as a youth football coach, enjoyed active personal hobbies.
So when it came to COVID-19, Courtemanche thought his body was strong enough to ward off the virus without a vaccine. He wasn’t opposed to getting the shot, just never prioritized getting it.
But his body proved no match for COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital shortly after Christmas, his symptoms so threatening he was placed in an induced coma for 48 days. Courtemanche was intubated, often a sign of no return, but he awoke two days before the Super Bowl.
Weeks before he was released on March 11, Courtemanche vowed from a Millard Fillmore Hospital bed he would return to coaching in the fall. This before he was gradually taken off a ventilator, as doctors slowly reduced tracheotomy tube slowly so the hole in his neck could heal around it. It was also before re-learning to walk after suffering nerve damage in his legs.
Thoughts of coaching youth football might not be important to many people in such a predicament, but it’s one of Courtemanche’s greatest joys. He loves working with the kids, making them better players and better humans.
Sure enough, as the Newfane Youth Football and Cheer season commenced in July, Courtemanche was back on the field with a whistle around his neck. Doctors tell him it could take two years to fully recover and he may never be 100% again. But staying away from coaching wasn’t an option.
“They’re not my own kids, but I love them just like they were,” said Jeff, who is also the NYFC president. “I move up every year with these kids and I love just the way they’re growing up. … Being a dad is my greatest accomplishment, but hearing the word “coach” sounds pretty cool, too.”
A sinus infection around Thanksgiving last year lingered until Christmas. Courtemanche became progressively fatigued and his breathing capacity diminished. Around the same time he was a close contact, but a home test read negative for COVID-19.
On Christmas Eve, Courtemanche’s wife, Jessica, insisted he go to the hospital. Whether the test was a false negative or his immune system was lowered, Courtemanche tested positive for COVID pneumonia in the hospital and was quickly placed on oxygen. Two days later, his right lung collapsed and was sedated.
“I don’t remember much,” said Courtemanche, who decided to get vaccinated while in the hospital. “I remember Christmas Eve and when I woke up, it was two days before the Super Bowl. I still thought it was December.”
While her husband doesn’t remember anything of the 50 days he was incapacitated, Jessica has vivid recollections. The pair met 17 years ago and she described the experience as the most difficult of her life, particularly when she could not see him for almost 20 days.
Jeff’s health worsened to the point she was allowed into the hospital room before he was officially finished with quarantine, just in case things took a turn. The doctor was blunt when symptoms were not improving, and at one point, told Jessica that if his symptoms did not improve soon, he probably wouldn’t get better. Factor in intubation and that mortality rate for COVID-19 is five times greater for unvaccinated people, according to Our World in Data.
Jessica considers herself a “to-the-point” person and was honest with their teenage sons about what was happening with their father and any potential outcomes.
“I was upfront with them about everything,” Jessica said. “If it didn’t go the way we were all hoping it would go, I didn’t want them to be blindsided. They were upset, but they knew there was nothing they could do. They were champs about it.”
To compound matters, Jessica — who is vaccinated and only lost her taste and smell — contracted COVID and quarantined in her bedroom for more than a week. She sat alone with her thoughts, which may have in some ways aided in her dealing with grief.
“I was able to be depressed on my own,” Jessica said. “But I couldn’t relate to him. I didn’t even have a sniffle, so I couldn’t imagine how bad he was. I was able to mope around in my own way.”
Once Jeff was awoken from sedation, he could not talk for two weeks. When they moved him from the hospital bed to a recliner, it was done by machine because he could not balance enough to walk.
He had enough motion in his legs to begin rebuilding strength, but initially required a machine to stand up. The first time he attempted to hold himself up, Jeff vomited. Actions that required no thought previously took so much effort his heart raced after 30 seconds of activity. It was so difficult, he thought his life would never return to normalcy.
“The way I was feeling, the way I was struggling with my body, the thoughts in my head were, ‘How long is this going to last? Is this a forever thing?’” Jeff said. “It was very scary. Growing up, I was never really scared of anything. But this scared the living hell out of me.”
•••
Jeff regained strength rapidly. He finished a 14-day rehabilitation plan after leaving the ICU in six days and finally went home after 78 days in the hospital. Upon returning, he slept downstairs for a bit and even now he sometimes gets winded walking from the car to the front door.
Working as a contractor is off the table, so Jeff now works for a friend’s business as a supervisor, despite a lung therapist’s belief he would not work at all this year. At football practice, other coaches won’t allow him to hold blocking pads and Jessica even admits everyone, including herself, treats him with caution now.
“It drives me nuts,” Jeff said. “I can’t do what I normally used to do and it drives me crazy. I want to prove that I can do that again. I was putting an air conditioner in at the beginning of the summer. Before COVID it would take me five minutes to open the window, secure it and plug it in. It took me a half hour this year.”
But if Jeff was concocting schemes to get back on the sidelines while laying in a hospital bed, there was little that would stop him when he left the hospital. Whether he needed a walker or a wheelchair or someone to carry him, he was going to return.
“Some people might call it weird, but these kids are everything to me,” Jeff said. “I’m thinking, ‘What do I need to do to get back to my team?’ I knew I was going to be back on the field once I started walking again.”
While Jeff was thinking about his football team in the hospital, they were also thinking about him. A GoFundMe page raised more than $20,000 to help cover medical costs.
Meanwhile, 13-year-old Nasir Spencer was among the most concerned that the man who coached him since he started playing might not be able to come back.
“At first I was very scared and sad, but something in my heart told me he was going to get better,” Spencer said. “... I knew that he loves us so much and loves this game so much that he would try coaching again.”
Once Jessica saw how determined Jeff was to regain his strength, she knew he was going to be ready for football season. She is even capable of joking with her friends now that they would push him onto the field in a wheelchair if necessary.
Jeff has been able to stand for the duration of practices and is so aware of limitations his wife is no longer worried about his health while coaching.
“Those kids are everything to him,” Jessica said. “It’s amazing and it would have broken his heart if he had not been able to coach and be a part of those kids. This is his favorite time of year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.