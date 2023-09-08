Coaching changes are inevitable in high school sports.
But after having stability at the top of girls soccer in recent years, the Niagara Frontier League now has a pair of new faces on the sidelines at two programs with established traditions of winning league and sectional championships.
Grand Island saw veteran coach Dave Bowman step aside due to a medical issue after being part of the program since 2000, the last 18 years on the varsity sidelines, and winning over 200 games and four Section Vi championships. James Blankenship, meanwhile, did not return to Niagara Wheatfield, despite leading the Falcons to two sectional final appearances since 2020, including as the Class A runner-up last season to Williamsville East.
Now, the Vikings turn to their 10-year JV coach Ben Gallegos and the Falcons have brought in longtime Kenmore East coach Larry Monahan. Both have had familiarity competing in the league before, especially against North Tonawanda, the reigning NFL champions under Hannah Crouch and Lewiston-Porter, who finished in the Class B Far West regionals under first-year coach Emily Brook.
Even through his first run-through at the varsity level, Gallegos, who was officially hired the week of Aug. 21, said competing against these teams in league play pays dividends for the Vikings moving forward.
“You’ve got teams that come in here and battle their butts off every night,” Gallegos said, who inherited a Grand Island team that reached the Class A semifinal and finished 10-8-0 overall . “It is, iron sharpens iron. And I feel it helps us in the playoffs too because we all battle, battle, battle. … They are working against each other and you play teams so much, you get to know each other’s tendencies (on the field).”
Before arriving in Sanborn, Monahan had years of experience before he was officially hired as Niagara Wheatfield’s varsity coach in mid-July. For 13 years, Monahan coached at Kenmore East and moved up the ranks from modified to varsity, where he was an assistant the last three seasons.
Last season, Monahan said he followed along with the Falcons, including watching the livestream of the season-ending loss against the Flames. Monahan had nothing but praise for his former employer in Ken-Ton but said it was an opportunity that was “too good to pass up.”
“Just their level of the tradition of excellence,” Monahan said about the Falcons. “They are a solid program year in and year out, on the girls side and on the boys side, just the way they handle just everything the way they do. They're a top notch school, top notch organization and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Being one of the new coaches in the NFL is an experience Brook can relate to, just 12 months prior.
Like Gallegos, Brook, who was previously the Lancers’ JV coach, was promoted mere days before the season began as long-time varsity coach Norm Forney stepped down due to the stress of the job.
Even with a 14-win campaign and the Class B sectional championship, adaptability and flexibility between Brook and her players, even those who hadn’t played for her in years, were critical attributes learned from last season, especially in the first few weeks with finding the right formation. This season, with an even stronger familiarity, Brook said the chemistry has accelerated from year one to year two.
“You can tell that they are excited, and I feel more prepared because I’ve been with them now,” Brook said. (During preseason camp), the JV girls were able to come, so there’s just a different feeling in our program, where everyone kind of knows each other. So, it’s been a really good time to gel and to bond. You can tell they are a group that, really, there’s a good friendship that all the girls have with each other.”
In her seventh season with North Tonawanda, Crouch has led the Lumberjacks to success, including winning the NFL title and appearing in the Class A-1 final in 2019 and has developed a reputation of being a tough opponent for teams to prepare for.
The backbone of the program, Crouch said, is a years-long process, with a basic understanding of the varsity principles implemented first on modified. Staying in sync has been a crucial part for NT, who recorded four shutouts and recorded four or more goals seven times last season (11-3).
“Each year, they get a little more into it (and) by the time they’re on varsity, they know what’s expected of them,” Crouch said. “... The drive is there. It’s really all the kids and just how they play for each other. And that’s just how we’ve kind of built our program. It’s not any individual. It’s all of us playing together. All the credit to the girls, for that they do a fantastic job of keeping that going year after year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.