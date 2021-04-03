NIAGARA FALLS — The Wolverines got a rude awakening to open 2021.
Niagara Falls football hosted Clarence in its home and season opener, but the Red Devils looked right at home in their 52-10 win over the Wolverines Saturday at Niagara Falls High School. Things will not get any easier for the Falls (0-1 Class AA), as it looks ahead to next week's matchup with defending AA champion Lancaster.
Things started out ideally for the Wolverines, with Justin Goldsmith and Zion Paige connecting on a splash play to set their team up at the Clarence one-yard line. But their deck folded from there, as Faybion Prather was carted off with an ankle injury the very next play.
That led to the Falls turning it over on downs. Clarence would make the Wolverines pay from there, turning the TOD into a 25-yard touchdown strike from Garrett White to Aidan Walline on a jump-ball play. Before the first quarter ended, the Red Devils hit paydirt again, this time with Zach Norton punching it in for a 14-yard TD run.
Clarence did miss the second PAT, however, making it 13-0 through one.
The Falls was not short on big plays, it was just unable to convert on most of them. Goldsmith hit Faybion's younger brother Ja'Shawn Prather for a 68-yard scoot on a wheel route, taking it all the way down to the Clarence red zone. But again, the Wolverines could not fully cash in on it, ending that drive with a field goal after three straight incompletions.
Although it was 13-3 briefly, the Red Devils responded in a hurry, with the White-to-Walline connection linking up once again for a 57-yard score. Norton tacked on a two-point play to push things to 21-3. The Wolverines could have made a comeback, but the next sequence kept things in Clarence's favor.
That ensuing kickoff was a squib, but since no Falls players jumped on it, the Red Devils recovered it in plus territory. Using its traditional wing-back option set, Clarence matriculated down field, resulting in an eight-yard TD run from Norton, then a two-point rush from his as well, pushing the Red Devils' margin to 29-3.
To make matters worse for the Wolverines, they were unable to respond again by going three and out. Clarence did not take its foot off the gas, though, using a James Brooks rush into the paint to build a 35-3 lead.
Goldsmith did put some points on the board before the half ended, though, as he and Waynesville, Missouri transfer Randy Willet Jr. connected on a 35-yard TD to get to the break at 35-10.
Halftime was about the only break the Red Devils gave the Falls, as they got their third TD through the air from White, once he found Ben Serra inside the red zone, putting Clarence up 42-10.
Once again, the Wolverines had another big play with Goldsmith and Paige collaborating on a 35-yard deep shot. But just like before, the Falls failed to convert, turning the ball over on downs inside the 10-yard line.
The Red Devils answered immediately, with Tyler Ryan getting loose for a 49-yard scamper. Eventually Clarence carried this drive over into the fourth quarter, as Scott Raymond salted things away with a fourth-and-goal dive play to put his squad up 49-10.
Clarence would then chew up the clock to cap it, taking nearly seven minutes off the board before putting the final cherry on top with a Hunter Makosky field goal.
Niagara Falls head coach Don Bass thought the effort from his guys was there. But the lack of strength at the point of attack was the main concern for him.
"Clarence is big, strong and they showed it today. We got beat on the offensive line trying to run and we couldn't stop that double wing," Bass said. "That's always been our albatross."
Bass also believes that better tackling will be key to getting the team back on track. The toughest part about that, though, is how limiting this spring schedule is with letting teams get full practices in during a rapid-paced slate.
"It's like a dilemma; you don't want to hit every day because you don't have the numbers. You don't want (guys) to get hurt," Bass said. "But at the same time, we've gotta be more aggressive tackling. Like I said, I thought we filled some gaps, but we just started doing that one-hand ole stuff and so that's not gonna work. So we have to be tougher."
With Prather's ankle injury leaving his status unclear, and Paige being slowed all game by a sore hamstring, Bass is cognizant of having to manage his roster's health. Factoring in not hitting each day, Bass discussed the position it's put him and his coaching staff in.
"You have to be mindful of that. We have a cap of we can only carry 40 players through this thing here, so you can't knock heads for 90 minutes for two days and then hope everybody's gonna be 100% for the games," Bass said. "So you have to be smart, but we have to work out a way where we're a little bit more aggressive and you know we have to tackle better."
The Wolverines will hit the field next 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster.
