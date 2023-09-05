Niagara landed its second commitment of its 2024 recruiting class.
Guard A.J. McBride announced his commitment to play for the Purple Eagles next year in a social media post Tuesday. The 6-foot-5 McBride led Cincinnati’s Archbishop Moeller with 10.3 points and 5 rebounds per game last season, leading the team to an 18-8 record before falling in the OHSAA Division 1 Southwest 2 district playoffs.
McBride took an official visit to Niagara last month and announced that the school had offered him a scholarship on Sept. 1, taking four days to make a decision. McBride joins Michigan-based guard Landon Williams, who committed to Niagara on Aug. 16.
The Purple Eagles now have commits for two incoming freshmen for the 2024-25 season after signing one player out of high school in 2023.
