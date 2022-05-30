BUFFALO — Growing on the fields of Saunders Settlement Road the last time the Golden Griffins enjoyed a championship run, Vinny Chiarenza and Tom Peltier played part in an unprecedented double bagger this spring.
Canisius became the first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference institution to win both baseball and softball tournament titles and advance to NCAA championships in the same season. Following the softball team’s NCAA trip to Gainesville, Florida, the baseball Griffs (29-23) fly down to Coral Gables this week to meet No. 6 overall seed Miami (39-18) for Friday’s opener in an NCAA regional that also includes Arizona (37-23) and Ole Miss (32-22).
“I was just talking to my dad about how awesome it is to be part of that history,” said Chiarenza, a graduate student from Grand Island who won Georgetown Cup titles across Main Street for Canisius High, now regarded as “the dad of our team” by Peltier.
This will be Canisius’ first NCAA trip since 2018, when Chiarenza was in his freshman season at Niagara County Community College and Peltier was a junior at Niagara Wheatfield, also playing football for the Falcons and achieving Niagara Frontier League all-star in swimming.
Peltier made all-league in baseball that year, and second-team the next when he also won the Charles T. Pelcin Outstanding Senior Athlete award. As a skinny freshman, Peltier had an impressive early outing at West Virginia and his Canisius teammates took note of his mound presence, nicknaming him “swag.”
“We took a chance on Tommy Pelt in recruiting based on his confidence,” Canisius coach Matt Mazurek said. “He’s developed himself into a guy who can serve various different roles for us.”
Opening the season as Canisius’ closer, an injury drew Peltier into the starting rotation in May. He is 3-2 in six starts after getting a win against Rider in the MAAC semifinals, with a pair of saves and a 3.19 earned-run average that ranks third on the staff. He’s second among the Griffs with 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings.
“He’s just a dog,” Chiarenza said. “When we needed him to be a closer, he shut down games for us. He became a starter when we needed that. And he just likes to have fun out there. You can see the swag when he’s pitching.”
Chiarenza’s competitive vibe is more distinguished. Winner of NCCC’s Chancellor’s Award and President’s Cup, in his third season at Canisius and sixth in college baseball, Chiarenza has become “the rock,” Peltier said, “the guy who keeps us all in line.”
“He is a key cog to everything that we do,” said Mazurek, who has mined former Canisius teammate Matt Clingersmith’s program at NCCC for a number of recruiting gems. “Chiarenza is one of the best people we have ever had coming through the program. His family did everything right with that kid.”
Chiarenza had an All-MAAC season in 2021, batting .330 from the cleanup spot, and leading the Griffs with nine homers, 33 RBI and 25 walks while playing first base. Coming on late after a slumping start, this season has been less productive (.268, six homers, 35 RBI in nine additional games), but no less enjoyable.
“It’s a great way to go out,” said Chiarenza, already in talks with Clingersmith about assistant coaching at NCCC. “In six years playing college baseball, this was the most fun I’ve had. Playing with this group of guys, and all the work we’ve put in behind the scenes, has been unbelievable.”
Chiarenza and Peltier agreed that team spirit has been crucial to Canisius’ success.
“Good things happen when we have high energy,” Peltier said.
“I don't think anyone can beat us,” Chiarenza added, “when our energy is up, we’re playing confident and doing our thing. You saw that in the way we rolled through the MAAC tournament. It’s just been a blast.”
“We need to keep that rolling,” Peltier concluded. “On the mound, in the field, and in the dugout. We worked hard all year to get here, and this is a great opportunity for us.”
Gathered after watching Sunday’s selection show, Mazurek instructed the Griffs to correct anyone they encounter on this NCAA trip who mispronounces Canisius — a slight that occurred during broadcast of the softball team’s game against Florida.
“There’s a lot of people down there that don’t know we exist up here in Buffalo,” Peltier said. “We need to go down there and make sure they learn our name.”
