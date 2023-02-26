Section VI basketball schedule:
Monday, Feb. 27
Boys
Class A-1 Semifinals — Buffalo State
No. 4 Williamsville East (11-10) vs. No. 1 McKinley (17-4), 6 p.m.
No. 3 International Prep (15-6) vs. No. 2 Niagara Wheatfield (15-6), 7:45 p.m.
Class D Semifinals — Jamestown Community College
No. 4 Panama (14-6) vs. No. 1 Ellicottville (14-7), 6 p.m.
No. 3 North Collins (11-8) vs. No. 2 Clymer (18-3), 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Boys
Class AA Semifinal — Buffalo State
No. 5 Lockport (14-7) vs. No. 1 Jamestown (18-3), 8:15 p.m.
Class A-2 Semifinals — Buffalo State
No. 4 Starpoint (11-10) vs. No. 1 Amherst (18-3), 5:15 p.m.
No. 3 South Park (13-8) vs. No. 2 Williamsville South (17-4), 6:45 p.m.
Class C Semifinals — Jamestown Community College
No. 4 Holland (16-5) vs. No. 1 Randolph (17-4), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Frewsburg (16-5) vs. No. 2 MST (14-7), 7:45 p.m.
Girls
Class A-1 Semifinals — Williamsville North
No. 3 North Tonawanda (12-8) vs. No. 2 Hamburg (13-8), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Sweet Home (12-9) vs. No. 1 Kenmore West (15-4), 7 p.m.
Class B-1 Semifinals — Kenmore West
No. 7 Iroquois (12-10) vs. No. 3 Depew (20-2), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 East Aurora (16-6) vs. No. 1 Lewiston-Porter (17-4), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Boys
Class AA Semifinal — Buffalo State
No. 3 Niagara Falls (19-2) vs. No. 2 Health Sciences (19-1), 8:15 p.m.
Class B-1 Semifinals — Buffalo State
No. 4 Lackawanna (12-8) vs. No. 1 Lewiston-Porter (18-3), 5:15 p.m.
No. 7 East Aurora (11-11) vs. No. 6 Cheektowaga (12-10), 6:45 p.m.
Girls
Class A-2 Semifinals — Williamsville North
No. 3 Starpoint (14-7) vs. No. 2 South Park (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Amherst (12-9) vs. No. 1 Williamsville South (19-1), 7 p.m.
Class B-2 Semifinals — Kenmore West
No. 7 Falconer (13-9) vs. No. 3 Southwestern (15-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Akron (10-6) vs. No. 1 Eden (18-3), 7 p.m.
Class D Semifinals — Jamestown Community College
No. 3 Sherman (15-6) vs. No. 2 Ellicottville (16-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Franklinville (12-9) vs. No. 1 Panama (17-4), 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Boys
Class B-2 Semifinals — Buffalo State
No. 12 Bennett (14-8) vs. No. 1 Salamanca (19-2), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Fredonia (16-7) vs. No. 3 Newfane, 7:45 p.m.
Girls
Class AA Semifinals — Sweet Home
No. 4 Clarence (13-8) vs. No. 1 Lancaster (18-1), 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Frontier (11-9) vs. No. 3 Jamestown (14-5), 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals — Jamestown Community College
No. 7 Cassadaga Valley (14-8) vs. No. 3 Wilson (18-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Portville (17-2) vs. No. 1 Randolph (17-4), 7 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Boys championships — Jamestown Community College
Class D, 6 p.m.
Class C, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Boys championships — Buffalo State
Class B-2, noon
Class B-1, 1:45 p.m.
Class AA, 3:30 p.m.
Class A-2, 7 p.m.
Class A-1, 8:30 p.m.
Girls championships — Jamestown Community College
Class D, noon
Class C, 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Girls championships — Buffalo State
Class A-1, 11 a.m.
Class A-2, 1 p.m.
Class B-1, 3 p.m.
Class B-2, 5 p.m.
Class AA, 7 p.m.
