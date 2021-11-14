CORTLAND — The final goal of the season to achieve was on the fingertips of Lewiston-Porter. It just couldn’t haul it in.
The Lancers were aiming for the first state championship in school history and to become the first Section VI team to win a Class B state championship. They were 80 minutes away from accomplishing those goals.
But two second-half goals by Bronxville ended those dreams with a 2-0 win in the NYSPHSAA Class B girls soccer finals on Sunday at SUNY Cortland.
Now Lew-Port must focus on the positives. It reached the state semifinals for the first time since 1996. And it reached the state finals for the first time since 1994. It just has to reconcile with the idea that there is no shame in being second-best.
“They probably won’t realize what a great accomplishment this was and enjoy it for a while because this stings,” Lew-Port head coach Norm Forney said. “They played really well, they just didn’t catch a break and the other team was more clinical in the end. Sometimes that happens. Sometimes you play well and don’t win.”
Lew-Port had yet to play with a deficit during the postseason, but a nifty cross from Madeline Stupart went directly to Cece Jablonsky for the first goal of the game, six minutes into the second half.
The Lancers had numerous opportunities, but could not capitalize. In fact, they had more dangerous scoring chances than the Broncos throughout the game. But as Lew-Port was scrambling to tie the game, Stupart sent a ball from the left of goalkeeper Rebecca Hoffman. She was almost in the same position as the first goal, only this time the ball did not reach a teammate. It went in the net.
“It happened so quickly,” Hoffman said. “It went off someone’s head and I tried touching it over. It was a good goal. It was unlucky on our part. There’s nothing we really could have done about it.”
Capitalizing on scoring chances was hardly a problem for the Lancers throughout the season, but on Sunday, it changed the game. Lew-Port had multiple prime scoring opportunities in the first half, but balls sailed wide of the goal or passes were a step behind an open teammate.
“I know I should have scored those goals,” Lew-Port senior Sarah Woods said. “It just wasn’t my day.”
A goal in the first half could have put Bronxville on its heels. Instead, the Broncos were able to play without fear of needing to come from behind and eventually became the team playing with a cushion.
“We talked about what the danger was and we contained the danger for most of the game, but we make one positional mistake and it results in a goal,” Forney said. “Those things happen in every game. It’s how you can recover as a team when you make that mistake and that’s where we struggled today.”
Lew-Port finishes the season 16-2-1.
Nick Sabato
