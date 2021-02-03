NIAGARA FALLS — This week has been a dream come true for Carlos Bradberry.
After starring for Pat Monti's LaSalle Explorers in the 1990s, as well as playing Division I basketball at Niagara University and New Hampshire, Bradberry is back at home as the Niagara Falls boys basketball team's head coach.
"It's a blessing. It's something that I've wanted since I started coaching," said Bradberry, who totaled 1,651 points during his days as an Explorer.
" ... We started groups of our own, 7 and 8 years old, and since then I've been addicted to trying to develop kids that are our Niagara Falls kids. And just to get the chance to do it, I mean I look for another word, but it's a blessing. It's something that I take very seriously (and) that I'm gonna put the work in to make it work. But man, I sort of can't put it into words because I've wanted ... this for so long and now it's sort of here, so I'm still taking it in."
Bradberry has been involved with the coaching circuit throughout the Falls for more than a decade, not only coaching the Cataract City's youth in various travel programs, but also working as an assistant under Giulio Colangelo and Sal Constantino as the Wolverines captured numerous Section VI championships since opening their doors in 2000.
The fifth coach in the new Niagara Falls program — the first Black man to serve in this role — Bradberry succeeds Brent Gadacz after the latter won the Niagara Frontier League championship during his lone season as varsity head coach in 2019-20. Joining him on staff will be former girls varsity coach Mike Esposito, as well as GNN Sports freelancer Dave Yarger.
Bradberry shared that his biggest challenge will be not to push his players too hard in the season's early portion. With varying levels of conditioning for each player and a lack of real five-on-five action, the first-year head coach knows the reclamation process will have to ramp up slowly.
"I think me and coach (Mike) Esposito, we talked about it, we said how we would usually just come and condition these guys to death," Bradberry said.
"We have to gradually walk them into it and be careful with it. At the end of the day, it's a privilege to play this year and the kids' safety is probably the first thing that's on our mind right now. We want to win games, we want to compete, but we want to be safe when we're doing it. It's just different than any other year."
Coming back home has a nice caveat as well. Since Carlos got the head gig, he had little trouble convincing one of Western New York's top guards to join him.
After breaking onto the scene as an eighth grader with Niagara Wheatfield and enjoying championship-level success with Niagara Catholic as a freshman, Jalen Bradberry came back to the Falls as a sophomore to help the program clinch a Section VI Class AA championship and make a run to the New York State Public High School final four.
Jalen, Carlos' son, made the move to the Park School last winter, where he starred for the Pioneers and earned first-team All-WNY honors as a junior. Now for his senior season, he's once again donning the blue and gold.
"It's special. It's something that when I weighed the decision of keeping him at Park, or bringing him here, it was a hard decision," Carlos said.
"Because Park's been so good to him ... he's just done really good academically there, and it's been really good socially for him there, and he's excelled basketball-wise and the Park family's been really good. So first of all, it was a super hard decision to make. But I think any coach can tell you, and there's a lot of coaches in WNY who have coached their kids, it's special to have that relationship and that chance to actually coach your kid, if it's for a year or four years.
Carlos continued: " ... I've coached Jay since he was 7 or 8 years old and I think it's made our relationship stronger. I just hope to continue to do that."
Naturally, Carlos did say he anticipates it being a tougher task for Jalen, due to the fact that the coach can see himself being tougher on his son than other kids. Nonetheless, Carlos looks forward to it, as Jalen returns home after averaging 19.7 points per game last season and should crack the exclusive 2,000-point club.
It never hurts to have an endorsement from a former Wolverines star. But one from Paul Harris hits a bit different.
The former Syracuse University standout spoke with his alma mater Wednesday during the squad's second practice of the season. Having known Carlos well before winning the 2004-05 state championship, Harris is excited for the direction of the program.
"Me and 'Los actually go way back, when I was probably like 8 years old at the YMCA," Harris said. "I used to watch 'Los, I watched him play at NU. And just to see the impact he's been having in the community, not even just with the kids, but with the adults (too), I'm really actually really happy for 'Los. And I really believe he's gonna do a great job with this program. I really, really believe that."
Harris called it a "no-brainer" when discussing Jalen's decision to come home as well. Although he understands why other names have left the area for educational and basketball exploits, Harris knows how important it is for the community to see one of its best back in the Wolvarena.
"Sometimes if that happens, you've just gotta wish the best for them," Harris said. "But for him coming back, that's a big thing as well man. I wish him nothing but success as well."
Outside of the younger Bradberry, the Wolverines will have several returning starters and contributors from last season's NFL title team. One is Faybion Prather, who Coach Bradberry believes is one of the top shooters in WNY. He could also be a factor as a lockdown defender and playmaker.
Dominic McKenzie is primed for a larger role as a junior, as the lengthy swingman earned minutes late last year after moving up from JV. Caleb Tillman will be back for his senior season, and Bradberry noted him as the team's do-it-all "glue guy."
Another name to watch out for is Malachi Williams, who missed most of his junior campaign due to injury. Bradberry expects him to be another high-end contributor on the defensive end.
"Those are four of the guys that have been in the program that I know will make an effect on the program," Bradberry said. "So I'm looking forward to the challenge."
