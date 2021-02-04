Canisius women's hoops cancels season

Canisius College's athletic department announced Thursday it's cancelling the remainder of the Golden Griffins' women's basketball season, due to health and safety concerns amid the pandemic.
Having last played Dec. 20, 2020 at Saint Peter's, as well as a current pause in action that would withhold Canisius from playing until Feb. 18, the department, coaching staff and team members decided it'd be best to cancel the rest of the 2020-21 season after only playing five games. Aside from COVID concerns, the roster has also been hampered by a litany of injuries.
"Coming to this decision has been difficult process, but one that we all found to be in the best interest of our student-athletes," said Canisius women's basketball coach Scott Hemer in a statement.
"The women in our program did their best to remain diligent with the difficult COVID-19 protocols that we have in place, but quarantines and injuries were taking a toll on all of us. After listening to the team discuss how the constant uncertainty and endless unknowns have affected each individual member, we realized that this was creating a significant amount of stress and anxiety. I am proud of the resiliency that our players have demonstrated since they returned to campus in August. As is always the case, our staff is focused on the health and safety of our student-athletes. Although disappointing, we believe this decision the best for all parties involved."
This cancellation means Niagara University will not be taking on one of its fellow big-four members at all this year, as the Purple Eagles were slated for Feb. 17 and 24 visits to the Koessler Center.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
NU is seeing the effects COVID is having on its schedule too, as the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) announced schedule changes Thursday after several teams experienced pauses throughout the 2020-21 season.
The Purple Eagles will now head down Feb. 10 to Iona and their series with Siena has been moved to Feb. 19 and 20.
The Golden Griffins men's basketball team is having COVID troubles of its own, having been on a pause since Jan. 2 with a tier-1 member of the program testing positive. With Canisius' pause ending Feb. 11, the MAAC also announced Thursday that schedule changes have the Griffs returning to action Feb. 12 and 13 at Siena.
Canisius will then host Manhattan Feb. 19 and 20, before a Feb. 26 and 27 series at Fairfield. The March 4 and 5 set with NU will also wrap up the Griffs' regular season schedule.
It is still unclear if the Golden Griffins will play Iona, Quinnipiac or Rider before the regular season ends, as all three postponed series have been listed as "to be determined" by the MAAC office.
The MAAC also announced Wednesday that the 2021 Hercules Tires men’s basketball championship will remain in Atlantic City, NJ, but it has been moved to a six-day event beginning March 8, as the opening round will start with the tournament's No. 6 and No. 11 teams facing off.
MEN'S HOCKEY
The last of the MAAC's schedule changes impact NU and Canisius' hockey programs, as this weekend's home-and-home series has been postponed. There is still no indication as to when the makeup date for this series will be played.
The programs' six head-to-head matchups thus far this season have all been postponed, however, the Feb. 26 and 27 home-and-home set is still slated for the time being.
Additionally, the Purple Eagles' Feb. 13 game at Mercyhurst has been moved to Feb. 19.
