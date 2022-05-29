Canisius wins MAAC baseball title

Canisius College, where diamonds are gold.
The Golden Griffins won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference baseball championship Sunday, becoming the first program in conference history to capture both the softball and baseball crowns in the same spring.
Baseball entered the final day of the MAAC Championships on Sunday in Pomona needing only to beat Rider once in two tried. It took care of business early, using a five-run fifth inning to break a tie and dispatch the Broncs, 9-5, in the opener.
The victory earned Canisius its first MAAC baseball title since 2018.
"Today is a special day for the program," head coach Matt Mazurek said after the game. "The players and coaches in it, the families, alumni and everyone connected to it. It is special.
"... The efforts our guys made on the mound and at the plate this week were amazing. These guys have put in so much work to succeed at a high level and were locked in all week. It didn't matter who, everyone found a way in some facet to impact this championship."
Sunday, top pitcher Matt Duffy earned the win, going 3 1/3 innings in relief. He allowed one run — a homer to Rider's Brendan O'Donnell, his MAAC-leading 20th — then proceeded to retire 10 of the final 13 batters he faced.
After the game, Duffy was named tournament MVP, finishing with just one run allowed on six hits over 10 1/3 innings, having issued two walks and struck out 11. He also made the all-championship team, along with teammates Mike DeStafano, Max Grant, Gibson Krzeminski and Trevor Henneman. DeStafano had three hits Sunday while Grant, Krzeminski and Henneman had two apiece.
Grand Island native Vinny Chiarenza went 0 for 4 batting cleanup for the Griffs on Sunday but did walk and score a run. Niagara Wheatfield's Tom Peltier, the other local on the roster, did not pitch after going 6 innings and earning the win Friday in an earlier tournament win over Rider.
Canisius will now head to the NCAA tournament, which is scheduled for June 3-5. A selection show will be held at noon today.
