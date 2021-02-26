Canisius tops NU in Battle of the Bridge

LEWISTON — With a short bench and missing key players in the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols, Niagara held on until midway through the third period before Canisius took control of this season’s first installment of the Battle of the Bridge, winning 5-1.
Despite any hardships around the team, however, head coach Jason Lammers said there were no excuses for how the game went.
“I was mad,” he said. “I thought we gave it away a little bit.”
While Niagara was outshot throughout the game, the teams headed into the third period tied at zero. NU's Ryan Cox drew first blood, poking a puck past Canisius net minder Jacob Barczewski. From there, it was all Canisius, with the Golden Griffins scoring the last five goals of the game.
Canisius went one-for-eight on the power play, while Niagara scored zero power-play goals on two attempts. The final minutes of the game finished with the Griffs on the power play, as Niagara took several late penalties after the game was out of reach.
“I thought we had them in a really good place,” Lammers said. “We made it really hard on ourselves because of the penalties.”
Niagara goaltender Chad Veltri made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss to the Golden Griffins. Canisius scored one empty net goal. The Purple Eagles finished with 16 shots on goal.
Veltri was a bright spot in the game, Lammers said, and continued his strong play, which started last weekend against Mercyhurst.
“I thought he was outstanding,” he said. “I’ve just been really impressed with him the last three games that he's played.”
While the penalty kill continues to perform well, all of the penalties made it hard on a short bench, Lammers said. The team had three full forward lines, as opposed to the four lines they usually have.
“I just thought the penalties put us in a tough spot with a short bench,” he said. “Now you’re killing people that don’t kill. Just to absorb that, and absorb that, and absorb, that gets really difficult with a short bench.”
The game was originally supposed to be played at Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo, but was switched to Dwyer Arena during the week. The two teams are scheduled to play again tonight, with face-off scheduled for 7:05 p.m at the Harborcenter. Lammers said he expects better from the team.
“I just firmly believe in our guys and they want to be held to a high standard,” he said. “We want to hold them to high standards. So we expect a lot out of them.”
