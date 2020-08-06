Canisius football players receive rings from '19 state title

WEST SENECA — Let's just say Canisius football is "ringing in" a new year.
The Crusaders had their first official meeting of the summer Monday, hosting a 2019 state title ring ceremony at Robert J. Stransky Memorial Complex. Canisius High School has become the gold standard of Section VI football, closing out the 2010s with New York Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championships in 2014, 2016 and last season.
Head coach Rich Robbins wished he and his squad could have had their traditional visit to Mayor Byron Brown's office in Buffalo, but he knows COVID-19 had other plans. Even with their usual ring company being closed during lockdown, Robbins was appreciative to get the players, coaches and families back together again.
The three-time state champion has made the best of the time by staying in contact with his kids, but he knows that Zoom meetings cannot be the end-all-be-all.
"There is not substitute for that in-person interaction everyday," Robbins said. " ... We've all taken it for granted a little bit, you know. Seasons roll into seasons, and it all goes so quick, and you're all just trying to help the kids and everything goes fast, man. But you really need to take a step back and really appreciate and enjoy what we do and enjoy these kids and the interactions we get to have with them because, man, this year, we've all been missing that so much.
"We all just feel so blessed to be at a school like Canisius and have great kids to work with everyday and a great program to work in."
Even in the midst of a COVID-19 world, Robbins feels the one silver lining from this year has been how appreciative this time has made himself, the coaching staff and the players.
After a long quarantine, Robbins finally got to physically reconnect during a staff meeting last week. Assistant coach Brian Taylor spurred the thought that missing out on so much was crucial, due to the brotherhood that strong football programs develop.
Having a veteran group returning for a potential 2020 season, Robbins feels that the Crusaders will be "well prepared" if things get back to normal. The double-edged sword to that, however, is the legwork that has picked up in this time. Whether it's getting the kids the help they need on the academic side or other challenges the pandemic has imposed, Robbins just hopes the defending Catholic state champs can "get this car out of the garage" this season.
Unlike some programs in the Monsignor Martin, Canisius' schedule has generally remained intact. Although most of its out-of-state games seem to be in doubt, the defending MMAA champions are still in line to play a majority of its initial slate.
One player who has been "perfecting his craft" for the 2020 season is Joseph "JoJo" Dixon. The rising senior from Niagara Falls has been training a ton, but he's also used the extended layoff to learn more about himself and prepare for the SAT. Coming off a season with 1,322 all-purpose yards (855 rushing) and 18 touchdowns, he is one of Western New York's top returning players.
That huge season put "JoJo" in position to make a move most rising senior student-athletes wish were in during an odd recruitment year: Dixon is all squared away with his college selection, as he and teammate David Medley committed to FCS Sacred Heart on July 13.
"It's really a blessing that I know where I'm going to school," said Dixon, as the Crusaders have sent at least one player to the Division I level for the 14th straight year. "And it's just like a huge part out of the way, basically. So now I just get to focus on what I love to do. Hopefully we get to play football this season."
Another player hoping for a return this season is quarterback Tyler Baker, the Lockport native aiming to steer the Crusaders to back-to-back titles. The rising junior has made his way around WNY this summer, exploring for open fields to throw with his receivers and build timing.
Fortunately, the dual-threat QB has even traveled out of state to camps, as he got to showcase his talents for coaches in places like Chicago and Ohio. What's been a thorn in Baker's side, however, is the FBS dead period, which was extended several times due to COVID-19 and will end Aug. 31, withholding him from speaking the major-level programs he's drawn interest from.
Whether it's an October season or a March season, Baker just wants to get the chance to run it back.
"(Last season) was amazing, the best time of my life. (I) can't wait to get back out there," said Baker, who accounted for 2,755 yards of total offense and 26 TDs in 2019. "We need football this season because we've gotta repeat. Repeating with my guys is the main priority right now, so I hope there's a season."
With 15 returning starters — including former Starpoint Spartan Riley Simpson and Malachi Charleston, who both picked up D-1 FCS offers from Valparaiso this week — who could blame him?
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos.
