Canisius beats Niagara, ends bid for bye

BUFFALO — In terms of next week’s Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Canisius had nothing to play Friday night.
But a visit from rival Niagara on senior night, with a chance to bump the Purple Eagles out of a first-round bye, was more than enough motivation.
The Golden Griffins forced 14 turnovers and crushed the Purple Eagles on the offensive glass, taking a sloppy regular season finale, 67-63, at the Koessler Athletic Center.
During his final home game, senior point guard Malik Johnson set the tone for the Griffs, as he had for much of his four years. He finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, all while hounding Niagara’s leading scorer, Marcus Hammond, into 4-for-11 shooting and five turnovers.
Johnson made the game’s biggest play just before half. Paulus took a timeout with 41 seconds left to set up a two-for-one opportunity. But the Purple Eagles threw the ball away, leading two Canisius points.
Hammond then dribbled the ball up for a last-second shot, but Johnson played tight defense the whole way, forcing another turnover and eventually finishing through contact on the other end.
Rather than Niagara building on a 29-24 lead, the Griffs cut it to one at half.
“I thought they did a really good job finishing the last 40 seconds,” Paulus said. “… And then they carried that over into the second half in those first four minutes, really taking advantage of some things.”
Niagara (11-20, 9-11) went cold for a pair of long stretches, 5:58 in the first half and 4:21 early in the second. Canisius used that time to go on runs of and 12-0 and 11-0, respectively, erasing an 11-point deficit with the first and building 10-point lead with the second.
Canisius (12-19, 7-13) held a 15-3 advantage on the offensive boards, leading to 18 second chance points. That, plus those 14 NU turnovers, led to the Griffs taking 18 more field goals (69-51).
The loss cost Niagara a shot at the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye. Instead, it finishes sixth and will take on No. 11 Marist at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the MAAC tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Canisius finished 10th and will play No. 7 Iona at 7 p.m. the same day.
NOTES: The coronavirus score crept into the building Friday. The MAAC instructed teams not to shake hands after the game, a temporary rule which will carry over into next week’s tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.