Canisius basketball commit arrested with guns, high-capacity magazines

Sarion McGee, who had announced his intention to transfer to Canisius College and join the men's basketball program, was arrested Sunday night in Buffalo and charged with possessing two handguns and 10 high-capacity magazines, according to the Buffalo News.
The 23-year-old allegedly had two handguns in a fanny pack at the Koessler Athletic Center, where the Golden Griffins play their home games, as well as seven high-capacity magazines and a shotgun in his car. He was arrested by Canisius Public Safety and booked by Buffalo police, arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court and is being held without bail.
According to the News, McGee was charged with 15 felonies, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 10 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
The 6-foot-8 McGee, who is from Milwaukee, started his college career at State Fair Community College in 2019-20. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds for Grambling State in 2020-21 before returning to the junior college level last season at John A. Logan College.
Canisius had not put out an official 2022-23 roster as of Monday, and in a statement to the News said McGee "was being recruited to play basketball."
McGee will return to court at 9:30 a.m. Friday, per the News.
