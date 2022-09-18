PARADISE, Nevada. — Canelo Álvarez scored a unanimous decision over Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in a battle for the undisputed super middleweight championship, the culmination of a spirited trilogy.
And unlike the first two fights, there was little dispute as to who won.
Niagara Falls native Dave Moretti scored the fight 116-112 for Canelo, while Steve Weisfeld and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113 for Alvarez. GNN Sports scored the right 116-112 for Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs). Alvarez’s defense, accuracy and age (32) proved to be the defining edge. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs), much like the second fight, seemed to have a burst of energy during the final rounds, though it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome the big lead.
According to CompuBox, Alvarez landed 130 of 487 punches (27%) while Golovkin landed 120 of 521 (23%). Alvarez held a 85-46 edge in power connects, which are any landed punches other than a jab. While Golovkin out-landed Alvarez 16 of the 24 rounds in their first two fights, Alvarez out-landed Golovkin in nine of 12 rounds in this encounter.
This was Golovkin’s first fight at super middleweight. He remains a unified champion in the middleweight division.
While there was bad blood in the past two fights, the two fighters embraced both after the bell and the post-fight interview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.