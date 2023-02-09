“I need to set the place on fire so they never forget me.”
It’s been 53 years since Calvin Murphy put on a Niagara University basketball jersey and he may not be a lights-out shooter anymore, but he can still light up a room like few others.
When Murphy returns to the Gallagher Center for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, his name will amount to little more than a rumor to current students. But by time the night is over, they will assuredly know who he is and will never forget.
Murphy’s showmanship has spanned generations. Western New York first got to know Murphy through mesmerizing speed and shooting prowess, leading Niagara to the 1970 NCAA tournament. The current generation may know him better for the loud suits he wears while serving as an analyst for the Houston Rockets.
Either way, Murphy knows how to attract an audience.
Of course he does. Before the Norwalk, Connecticut native became a two-time consensus first-team All-American for the Purple Eagles, he was a 1963 national-champion baton twirler, a skill he learned from his mother and six aunts.
When he began twirling past defenders at Niagara, a life-long love affair began with the school and it hasn’t waned. It was a no-brainer to ditch two Rockets games to return to Monteagle Ridge for Calvin Murphy Night when the Purple Eagles host Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday.
Murphy hadn’t decided what suit to wear — flashy or business-like — but won’t be hard to notice. Just look for the guy in the center of the masses, because at 74 years old, Niagara is still his school.
“The university stood with me through the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Murphy told GNN Sports on Tuesday. “And there’s nothing that the school can ever, ever, ever ever ask me to do that won’t be done. ... They can never get rid of me. I’m like a bad penny. I always show up. I’m looking forward to talking with the students up there. You know, just just reminiscing and it’ll be a big shot again.”
When Murphy played for Niagara, there weren’t many big shots quite like him, even at 5-foot-9. A Parade All-American coming out of high school, Murphy spurned the big-time schools for Niagara thanks to the sweet-talking of then-coach James Maloney and assistant Ed Donohue.
NCAA regulations prohibited freshmen from playing varsity games during Murphy’s first season, but people still had to catch a glimpse. Sell-out crowds watched Murphy torch fellow freshmen for 49.8 points per game.
In his first varsity season, Murphy was second in the nation in scoring behind Pete Maravich, averaging 38.2 points per game. The next season, Murphy scored a then-NCAA record 68 points in a game against Syracuse, and during his senior year, Niagara made the NCAA tournament for the first time before finishing his career with a school-record 2,548 points and 33.1 per-game-average.
“He was the greatest shooter that I ever came across,” said former teammate Marshall Wingate, who led Niagara to the 1972 NIT final. “His quickness was legendary, but his shooting was the thing that impressed me the most about it. I mean, it was just incredible.”
When Frank Layden became the head coach prior to his junior season, Murphy found a coach with a personality big enough to match. Layden chuckled when asked if he ever tried to dial Murphy back. Instead, he decided to cash in.
Niagara had Harlem Globetrotter-like and Hawaiian-themed warm-ups. When the team ran onto the floor, Murphy shouted to the section, “What time is it?” and they responded, “Showtime!” Then Murphy led the team through their pregame routine with several fancy moves and tricks.
As Layden put it: “When you played Niagara you got the full boat — the showmanship, as well as a real fine basketball team.”
Part of the allure was that fans knew what they were about to get and it almost never disappointed. Murphy had 16 40-point games, six 50-point games and was held to less than 20 points just three times during his career.
“A lot of players can help you with and a lot of players can help you put people in the place,” Layden said. “Once in a while a player comes along like Michael Jordan or Calvin Murphy who can do both. They can put people in the place because they’re exciting players that people want to come to see. There’s a mystique about them. … Calvin Murphy could do both.”
Murphy is still disappointed he wasn’t drafted by the Braves and believes his popularity could have prolonged their stay in Buffalo. But he went on to play 13 seasons with the Rockets and became a Basketball Hall of Famer.
Many people in Houston now know him for his suits. He struck a relationship with local businessman Hadi Elbanma, who sends him suits to wear on broadcasts. Occasionally, Murphy will wear one more than once and Elbanma will call and say, “Don’t wear that one anymore,” and sends a new suit free of charge. Some younger fans don’t even know he was a star for the Rockets, they just want a picture with the guy in the suit.
Through his convivial personality and style, Murphy wished he could have done more to help Niagara recruit players of the same caliber, but the program has stood still while former opponents hit the big time.
Money and fame have replaced promises of a good education that lured Murphy to Niagara and being nationally ranked is a rarity.
“Dorothy Gould was my English teacher; she called me and she says you’re going to be somebody to be reckoned with one day, and I’m gonna get you ready,” Murphy said. “... I never envisioned how much that meant in my life, getting me ready to be a broadcaster, which I never envisioned doing or just being able to talk properly in public. These are the things that Niagara did to get me ready for life.”
The Purple Eagles have gone from selling out the Memorial Auditorium during Murphy’s days to drawing a little more than 1,500 people for the Battle of the Bridge.
“The probability of a Niagara, today, landing a Calvin Murphy and Marshall Wingate, among others, would be very, very small,” Wingate said. “Frank Layden, who is, in my opinion, the greatest speaker that a microphone has ever seen and the players that he recruited — you couldn’t get that again at a school as small as Niagara. It was just being at the right place at the right time with the right ingredients.”
Murphy still wants to help Niagara in any way he can. But he retired before NBA contracts created generational wealth. Although he still believes his name and presence can be an asset to the school.
Murphy will take part in a mixer prior to Friday’s game. It will be held from 6-6:30 p.m. in the Gallagher Center multi-purpose room. There will be food, drinks and a cash bar. Calvin Murphy bobbleheads will also be handed out for the game.
“I want to come up there and support the school any way I can,” Murphy said. “I didn’t grow up in the era of these $40 million-a-year athletes so I don’t have a lot of money to give to the school, but I have me and I think that’s worth $40 million.”
