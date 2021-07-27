Bunker takes over rebuild of NT football

New North Tonawanda High School football coach Ben Bunker, by his own admission, is someone who “likes to fix things that are broke.”
Rebuilding the Lumberjacks to their glory days of the early 2000s might be his biggest DIY undertaking yet.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Bunker said. “I take very seriously the responsibility of restoring the traditions at NT.”
Bunker is a 2009 graduate of North Tonawanda, having played offensive line under former coach Eric Jantzi before going to Brockport State to get his bachelor's and master's degrees in physical education. Upon returning to the Twin Cities in 2017, Bunker, who was a graduate assistant for Brockport's football program, joined the staff at North Tonawanda. During the spring 2021 season, Bunker served as both offensive line coach and offensive coordinator. Bunker will continue to call plays as head coach.
This spring, Bunker used offensive formations familiar to Lumberjacks fans, such as the flexbone, triple-option offense, a staple since 2001, and mixed in a modern passing attack from the pistol formation, utilizing the throwing ability of sophomore quarterback Nash Rieselman, one of the top young quarterbacks in the area.
“I’m an offensive lineman at heart, so you know I want to run the ball as much as possible and ground and pound,” Bunker said. “But, we want to diversify as much as possible on offense. We made great strides on offense as the season went on, and we want to continue that into the new season.”
Bunker replaces Rick Tomm, who served as the head coach for the past two seasons.
“The good thing about Ben is he has his prioritizes what it means to be a successful program,” Tomm said. “He’s very serious about what it means to be a student-athlete, and wants the program to succeed on the field and in the classroom.”
“Last year, I saw we didn’t win any scholar-athlete awards and I thought to myself, ‘How can this happen?’” Bunker said. “I want to change that as soon as possible.”
Bunker’s goals on the field start small, like finally winning a home game in the Jacks' new stadium, which opened in 2018, and grow large. He also wants to return NT to the winning side of the historic T-NT Classic and return the team program to sectional and state prominence.
Bunker, who at 30 is the youngest head coach since Jantzi was the same age when he started in 2000, wants to bring stability to a team that has seen seven head coaching changes since 2010.
“I want to be here for as long as possible. I know that if we work together and work hard, good things are going to happen for NT football,” Bunker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.