NORTH TONAWANDA — No one needs to tell Ben Bunker about the history of football at North Tonawanda High School.
Bunker was one of the top linemen in the state when he was a member of the 2009 Class AA state championship squad and returned as an assistant in 2017. With his days of opening holes for running backs behind him, Bunker must now pave the way for the Lumberjacks to restore a longstanding football tradition.
Bunker’s hiring last month marked the eighth change in head coach since 2010, but he appears to be inheriting a program poised to re-emerge as a Section VI power.
North Tonawanda went 3-3 in the spring with Bunker calling the plays, ending a streak of three consecutive losing campaigns after posting one in the previous decade. Returning its top two rushers and third-year starting quarterback Nash Rieselman, the Lumberjacks have a chance to climb the ladder in Class A1.
“There were times in the past that we kind of folded, and when you look at the game of football, it’s all about adversity,” Bunker said. “When we get punched in the mouth at some point, it’s about how we’re going to respond. I think we have a good group of guys that are going to respond the right way.”
Bunker will continue to run the flexbone — entering its 20th season of use at North Tonawanda — and Rieselman appears to be the perfect conductor, particularly as the Lumberjacks integrate a deeper passing attack.
Rieselman battled injuries as the starter as a freshman and returned in the spring to throw for 751 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 63.5% of his passes. Rieselman was sixth in Section VI in touchdowns and eighth in yards.
Rieselman was particularly strong in North Tonawanda’s final three games. The Lumberjacks lost three straight to start the spring by an average of 20 points per game, but Rieselman threw for 383 yards and seven touchdowns (no interceptions) in the final three games, including an 11-for-11, five-touchdown outing against Kenmore East.
“We’re still running the triple-option, but we’ve been able to branch off with some of the speed we’ve got,” Rieselman said. “Dennis (Johnson), Ethan Rieselman and Justin Vanvolkenburg are all going to help us. … This program — for a little while — has just lingered around and it’s really important for us to turn this program around. I firmly believe this program is meant to do some great things.”
Rieselman will be able to hand off to Sam Heim, who ran for a team-high 230 yards as a sophomore in the spring, while Johnson is a dual threat, racking up 336 yards from scrimmage last season.
Ethan Rieselman, Vanvolkenburg, Aiden Wilson and Ashton Velzy will also factor into the offense this season, as North Tonawanda looks to replace most of its receiving corps, including Wally Wisniewski’s Section VI-best seven touchdowns.
“We’re going to have a lot of guys who are deserving of touching the football,” Bunker said. “When they get the ball in their hands, we’re expecting some explosive plays.”
North Tonawanda travels to Clarence to open the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
