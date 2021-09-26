Bulls hang on to beat ODU

Wide right went Buffalo’s way this time, bringing the Bulls relief and bolstering belief ahead of their Mid-American Conference mission.
Having surrendered more than 400 yards and a four-touchdown lead after halftime Saturday night, UB escaped Norfolk, Virginia with a 35-34 victory when Old Dominion missed a point-after try with 19 seconds remaining.
The Bulls (2-2) closed out their non-conference slate with their first win against an FBS opponent under new coach Maurice Linguist, following losses at Nebraska and home against nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina after the season-opening blowout of FCS member Wagner.
“You aren’t going to always have pretty and perfect games,” Linguist said. “Sometimes you can be down and have to battle back. Sometimes you have to stop somebody else’s momentum. At the end of the day, we did what we had to do to get the W we needed.”
When UB rallied late in its 28-25 loss to No. 16 Coastal Carolina, Linguist said, “we did not run out of gas. We probably ran out of time.”
After staving off Old Dominion’s second-half surge Saturday, senior linebacker James Patterson said, “we let our foot off the gas as a defense.”
The Bulls scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in building a 35-7 lead, matching their Division I-era record for points scored in the first half of a road game.
C.J. Bazille blocked a field goal and returned the ball 90 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Tim Terry scored on a 67-yard fumble return just before halftime. In between, UB amassed 210 yards on three scoring drives. Kyle Vantrease ran for a 4-yard touchdown and connected with Quian Williams on 13-yarder, while Dylan McDuffie ran one in from 20 yards out.
The Bulls then possessed the ball for barely eight minutes of the second half, gaining a single first down and 47 total yards on six series.
Old Dominion, which had lost 14 straight against FBS foes, rallied for four touchdowns over the final 24 minutes. Quarterback D.J. Mack, a Norfolk native and high school teammate of UB running back Kevin Marks, ran for two of the touchdowns and found Zack Kuntz in the end zone on a fourth-down pass that appeared to send the game to overtime.
But when one of the Monarchs was flagged for excessive celebration, the ensuing PAT became more difficult, and the comeback hopes sailed away.
UB was not without its own kicking game miscues, with Evan Finegan having two punts blocked in the first quarter.
Vantrease was 17 of 26 passing for 191 yards and the touchdown to Williams, who had a career-day gaining 134 yards on nine receptions. McDuffie rushed for 59 yards and Marks had 33, his lowest output in 10 games.
UB’s defense was without top pass rusher Taylor Riggins, who had six sacks in the first three games after missing last season with a lower-body injury. Linguist said Riggins should be able to return for the start of MAC play.
The Bulls opened as five-point underdogs for their MAC opener Saturday against visiting Western Michigan. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since they set NCAA scoring records in a seven-overtime thriller that the Broncos won 71-68 at UB Stadium in 2017.
“We have to be better,” Patterson said. “Because MAC play is way different than non-conference play. Because everything counts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.