Bulls confident heading into tourney opener

Buffalo’s men’s basketball team hopes it can leverage its wealth of experience and recent windfall of wins into more title dividends.
The Bulls not only rate as the most veteran squad in the Mid-American Conference this season, according to KenPom.com metrics, but having won four of the past five completed MAC tournaments in Cleveland, six of the seven MAC players with championship experience are on UB’s roster: starters Jayvon Graves, Jeenathan Williams, and Ronaldo Segu, reserves Brock Bertram and Tra’Von Fagan, and walk-on Jamon Bivens.
“We’ve talked about the standard of Buffalo basketball,” said coach Jim Whitesell, who was part of three MAC tournament triumphs as an assistant under Nate Oats.
“There has been some great success in the tournament over the years, and this is the blueprint we have to follow to be successful,” Whitesell went on, “whether it’s blue collar defense, sharing the ball, fast pace. We are constantly talking about what it takes.”
While Kent State’s Danny Pippen played seven minutes in four tournament games during Kent State’s 2017 championship season, Graves came to UB a year later and started for back-to-back championship runs in 2018-19 that also included a pair of NCAA tournament victories.
Having never lost a tournament game in Cleveland fosters “a fearless attitude” Graves can impart on his teammates.
“I feel like we definitely have what it takes,” Graves said after he entered the top 10 on UB’s all-time scoring list in his final game at Alumni Arena. “We have a resilient group, we have a lot of talented guys, our bench is deep and we know what it takes.”
An All-MAC selection in his junior last season, Graves was voted to the second-team this year, along with junior teammates Williams and Josh Mballa, who also was awarded MAC Defensive Player of the Year. The Bulls were the only MAC team with three players in the top 10 of the all-conference voting.
Mballa anchored a Bulls defense that was the most efficient in the MAC during conference play, allowing 94.8 points per 100 possessions, a comparable mark to UB’s nationally-ranked 2019 team.
UB’s stock is rising at the right time, as the Bulls have won five in a row and eight of nine to gain the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament after swooning as low as eighth following its pandemic-paused first half of the season.
“We have that momentum going,” Graves said. “I feel like we are peaking at the right time.”
“Obviously,” Whitesell said, "it’s a good time to be playing good basketball. I think each week we have made good progress. We are really excited to be going to Cleveland.”
It has been four years since the Bulls have lost a tournament game in Cleveland, but they are not defending champions in the eight-team bracket featuring all six teams in UB’s East division, and two MAC West teams, led by top-seed Toledo.
Before last year’s MAC tournament was canceled by the coronavirus, UB lost at home in a pre-quarterfinal against Miami — the team it opens up against today (4 p.m., ESPN+, 1520 AM).
“We’ll use that as motivation,” Graves said. “That loss last year, that’s something that really pushes us.”
The Bulls beat Miami twice this season, by 22 at home and 28 on the road. Of UB’s 12 MAC wins, 11 came by at least 12 points.
“We know that we are playing well,” Graves said, “but there are also things we can build on.”
