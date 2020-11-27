Bulls bully Towson to start new season

Buffalo beefed up its lineup for Saturday’s men’s basketball season opener and bullied Towson on the boards to win the first of two games in as many days inside Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Connecticut.
Jeenathan Williams set career-highs with 28 points and 12 rebounds, Jayvon Graves added 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals, and senior center Brock Bertram had his best game as Bull with eight points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in UB’s 74-65 victory.
UB coach Jim Whitesell started the 6-foot-11 Bertram alongside the 6-8 Josh Mballa (six points, eight rebounds), last season’s leading rebounder, and the 6-5 Williams to give the Bulls a bigger presence on the floor than we’ve seen in recent years. The frontcourt trio combined to grab 32 rebounds — 15 on the offensive glass — and the Bulls scored 40 points in the paint.
“We are not as quick as we were last year, but we are longer,” Whitesell said, noting how that should benefit UB’s defense.
Williams set the tone with his rebounding from the wing, and the long-armed lefty showed his ability to attack the basket coupled with developing confidence shooting from 3-point range (2 for 4).
“I feel a lot more comfortable on the court,” the junior forward said. “Coach is giving me confidence to play my game. I was just being aggressive on the boards like he always tells me to do and everything else took care of itself.”
“Nate always plays well when he rebounds well,” Whitesell added.
Bertram’s contributions went beyond the box score as he anchored UB’s defensive coverages against pick and rolls, Whitesell said.
UB’s dominance on the boards facilitated an 11-0 run that built the lead up to 41-23 just before halftime.
“They manhandled us in the first half,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “That hasn’t happened to us in a while.”
UB will play Army West Point at 3 p.m. today in its final Bubbleville game. The Cadets were stronger on the boards in a 13-point win at UB last season, but that was before Bertram returned from a foot injury to bolster the front line.
Nearly nine months since the Bulls last took the floor, their opening game came after a scheduled exhibition against Gannon was canceled due to coronavirus testing. UB is now scheduled to open the season with seven road games before playing at Alumni Arena on Jan. 5. UB’s original Bubbleville opponents, Vermont and Iona, also canceled games due to virus exposure, moving up UB’s trip to the Mohegan Sun by two days.
“It felt good to get out there and play again,” Williams said. “A lot of emotions going before the game. We were just excited to be on the court again, because with everything with COVID, we weren’t so sure what would happen this year.”
“It was a good lesson for us to learn right away,” Whitesell said. “This is going to be this way this season. Every time you get to play, make sure you appreciate doing it.”
