The Buffalo Sabres fell behind midway through the first period and played catch-up the remainder of a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators for their seventh consecutive defeat.
The Sabres had plenty of chances, but continued a woeful stretch on the power play, going 1 of 9 on Wednesday — including 0 for 5 in the first period — with the lone goal coming on a 97-mile-per-hour rocket from Tage Thompson, who extended his point streak to eight games.
Austin Watson scored his first goal of the season to put Ottawa on the board 9 minutes, 45 seconds into the game on assists from Jake Sanderson and Parker Kelly. Three minutes after Thompson tied the game on assists from Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch, Brady Tkachuk scored on the power play to regain the lead for good.
Alex DeBrincat scored the game-clinching goal on a one-timer past goaltender Craig Anderson, who entered the game in relief of Eric Comrie, who suffered a lower-body injury after Dahlin checked a hard-charging Mathieu Joseph into him in the second period.
Sabres head coach Don Granato said Comrie would be out for “a little bit” following the game. Anderson stopped 14 of 15 shots in the game, while Comrie made 20 saves before exiting.
Anderson was honored by the Senators prior to the game. It was his first time returning to Ottawa since leaving via free agency in 2020. The 41-year-old holds Senators franchise records for regular-season wins (202) and games played (435) by a goaltender.
Buffalo is now 1 for 14 on the power play in the last three games after starting the year, but were still ranked eighth in the NHL entering the game. Thompson now has eight points over the last six games and is tied for third in the league with 12 goals.
The Sabres continue their eastern Canada road trip against the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Saturday in Toronto. They cap the stretch in Montreal on Tuesday. Buffalo is now one point ahead of Ottawa for last place in the Atlantic Division.
