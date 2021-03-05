Sullivan: Your Buffalo Sabres, the worst franchise in major pro sports

There’s talk around the NHL that the league will consider putting Toronto’s playoff games in Buffalo if the Maple Leafs advance past the second round and the Canadian border is still an issue due to COVID-19.
Now wouldn’t that be a twist, Stanley Cup hockey in KeyBank Center. It’s sure been a lengthy wait. The last playoff game there was on April 24, 2011, nearly 10 years ago. It was also the last game ever played at HSBC Arena before the name was changed to the First Niagara Center.
Ah, memories! Ville Leino scored in overtime for the Flyers that night to knock the Sabres out of the playoffs in the first round in seven games. About 10 weeks later, Terry Pegula, in his first year as owner, made the first of many dubious moves by grossly overpaying Leino as a free agent.
They haven’t been back to the postseason since, and they’re not likely to get there this year, either. After Thursday’s 5-2 loss at the Islanders, the Sabres are dead last in the NHL — granted, with precious games in hand on some of their fellow bottom-feeders.
Barring an uncharacteristically heroic run over the next two months, the Sabres will miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season, tying the NHL record. The longest playoff drought is 10 years, by Edmonton from 2006-16 and Florida from 2000-11 (one of those years was wiped out by a lockout).
Last month marked the 10th anniversary of Pegula’s ascension to owner, and his teary acknowledgement of Gilbert Perreault at his introductory presser in the Arena foyer. Nowadays, it’s the fans who are crying, unless they’re so fed up with the product that they no longer have any emotional investment.
People in hockey are laughing. A few nights ago, after the Sabres went through the motions in a loss to the Rangers, MSG analyst Steve Valiquette said the Sabres should wear ski masks on paydays, because they’re stealing money and seemed to have quit on their season.
“I think they’re very easy to play against,” Valiquette said. "I think that's a dreadful hockey team. They should be embarrassed.”
He was right. The Sabres haven’t been a tough team to play against in recent memory. Fans have been lamenting a lack of grit and toughness for most of my 32 years in Buffalo. It rarely seems to change. This year’s team embodies everything Sabres fans have come to loathe over the decades.
You know what’s truly embarrassing? There are currently 10 players on the roster who were drafted in the top 10 of the NHL draft. Ten. That’s more than any other team in the league. Three teams (Toronto, Colorado, Edmonton) have eight such picks. The average is a shade over four.
So the Sabres have more than twice as many top picks as the average NHL team and they’re last in the league. Ten guys who were picked in the top 10. Yeah, one for every year of their likely 10-year playoff drought.
This would be the fourth time in eight years that they finished with the worst record in the league. They were the worst team in the NHL after Thanksgiving when they collapsed three years ago. How could this be possible, with so much talent amassed from losing and gathering high draft picks?
Well, it goes straight to the top, to the Pegulas, who have no business running a hockey team and have done a stunning job of turning their beloved asset into the worst franchise in major pro sports.
You heard me. Go ahead and find a team that has been so consistently dysfunctional with so many perceived advantages. If you want to make a case for the Sacramento Kings, knock yourself out. The Cleveland Browns finally won. The Bills came out of their drought and became a contender.
OK, the Pegulas also own the Bills, which proves you can be clueless and still win if you hire well and get out of the way. The NFL has a system for guiding owners through the hiring process, which led them to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. That doesn’t make them visionaries.
The big difference, of course, is that the Sabres lost on purpose. They tanked with the cooperation of the owners and a complicit broadcast media. It was a deal with the devil and has haunted them ever since.
Once you’ve accepted defeat, it’s hard for people to take you seriously when you say you hate losing more than you love winning. You forge a losing culture. Losing seeped into the very foundations of the Buffalo organization. It’s in the walls and the rafters and the locker room.
When you’re mired in defeat with weak ownership, you compound mistakes and make moves for the wrong reasons. They were desperate for another center to help out Jack Eichel and paid heavily for Ryan O’Reilly. When O’Reilly found himself being immersed in a losing culture, he tried to talk his way out of town. And the team relented.
I’ve never believed that O’Reilly lost his love for the game, as he implied on the way out the door. It was more likely a case of him not respecting the work ethic of the young guys on the team, entitled stars like Eichel and the overrated Sam Reinhart.
It always helps to have the media along for the ride. They “had to move O’Reilly,” which saved Pegula money and became one of the worst trades in NHL history. And because O’Reilly left and won the Cup in St. Louis, you heard predictable cries that they “had to pay” Jeff Skinner.
They didn’t have to keep Skinner. But how would it look if he walked away after the O’Reilly debacle? So they gifted him an eight-year, $72 million deal, vastly overpaying a one-dimensional scorer who had never made the playoffs and fit the profile of “easy to play against.” Skinner has now played the most games of anyone never to make the playoffs.
Pegula goes through coaches and general managers and nothing changes. He indulged his love for old Sabres with the Phil Housley hire. When Housley failed, he went for a smooth talker who was in English soccer. Ralph Krueger has been exposed as a fraud and prevaricator. Pegula wanted to save money, so he handed the GM job to Kevyn Adams.
What a joke. This Sabres team is easy to play against and difficult to watch. They give lip service to effort and then go through the motions. It took an opposing commentator to call them out. One of these days, their enablers on the TV broadcasts might stop seeing the best in them.
This has to be eating away at Eichel, a terrific talent if not a generational one. It’s hard to establish the veracity of trade rumors, but what’s beyond dispute is that chronic losing sticks to a player, whether he deserves a large chunk of the blame or not.
It would stun me if Eichel wasn’t determined to escape a losing culture and salvage his reputation as he enters his prime. Agents have a lot of clout, and any agent worth a damn would be looking to get Eichel out of a bad situation, one where he’s criticized for failing to lift the players around him to the playoffs — just once.
Eichel seems lost and discouraged at times. So does Rasmus Dahlin, who was the first overall pick of the 2018 draft and seems to have regressed in his third year. After a minus-4 effort on Thursday night, Dahlin is now minus-21 through 21 games — last among skaters in the NHL.
It’s a disaster, and it doesn’t figure to get any better soon. This group has a history of falling to pieces when things get tough. They’ve had eight losing streaks of three games or more for Krueger. They had 16 in Housley’s two seasons. Misfortune has a way of compounding in Pegulaville.
Three years ago, they lost 17 of 19 games down the stretch and got Housley fired. A year ago, they lost six in a row shortly before the pandemic hit, failing to score more than two goals in any of them. That cost them a chance to sneak into an expanded playoffs.
Are they quitting on the coach again? The Sabres have 27 even-strength goals in 21 games. Considering all the talent on the roster, that’s a crime. They look like a team that’s expecting the worst on the ice, and afraid of its own dark, dysfunctional shadow.
It’s the Sabres, so as bad as things look, they can always get worse. If I were the Leafs, I wouldn't go near the place.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
