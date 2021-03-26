Sullivan: Pegulas' 'economic' approach has Sabres floundering

After the latest failed attempt at a win, Taylor Hall suggested it had been one of the Sabres’ better efforts in recent weeks. The guys in the TV studio, always ready to see the bright side of things, agreed the team had displayed an encouraging edge.
That’s how bad it's become with this team. The Sabres lost to the Penguins on Thursday night, 4-0. They extended their winless streak to 16 games, the most by an NHL team since the league went to shootouts 15 years ago. They’ve been outscored by 43 goals in that span, turning the 5-2 loss into an art form.
And yet their suffering fans are supposed to derive some solace from the fact that they didn’t utterly disgrace themselves, that they actually had sustained stretches of play where they didn’t coast around the ice like a bunch of deflated losers.
I guess when you’re the worst franchise in professional sports, you have to emphasize the positives. But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from years of observing the Pegulas, it’s that they can always manage to make a bad situation worse.
Six years after tanking, they’re the worst team in the league by eight points. Anaheim is the only team in the NHL that isn’t at least 12 points ahead of the Sabres right now. They’re 32 points behind the Islanders in the East after playing 32 games. Wow.
Somehow, they’ve achieved this with a roster that includes 10 players who were taken in the top 10 of the NHL draft, the most in the league. During the Bills’ drought, I used to say you have to work at it to miss the playoffs that many times in a row. I feel the same way about the Sabres these days, that they’re masters of their own dysfunction.
You know what they need? Of course you do. They need vision, someone who knows hockey and the league, inside and out, and can come in and show these people how to run a functional sports franchise. Someone who has respect in NHL circles and the ability to identify real winning hockey players.
It could be an actual team president, or a general manager who wasn’t simply handed the job because he was on the payroll and wouldn’t need big money. Or yes, a head coach who could come in and command respect of the players and the league and the town.
But does anyone believe that the Pegulas will do the right thing here? That’s one of the Sabres’ specialities, making moves for the wrong reasons — to save face, or to prop up cronies, or to show the media that no one is going to show them how to run things.
Just 10 months ago, Kim Pegula said they weren’t going to fire Jason Botterill and insulted the ticket-buying public by saying “We have a little bit more information than maybe a fan does, some inner workings that we see some positives in.”
Then they fired Botterill anyway and installed the unqualified Kevyn Adams as GM. The Pegulas also took a weed whacker through their hockey department and trotted out the new organizational mantra of “Effective, Efficient and Economic.”
So much for the inner workings. I imagine the average fan is smart enough to know what’s really going on here. After losing a pile of money during the pandemic, the Pegulas decided to operate on the cheap. Which brings us to the next coach.
Word is, they’re leaning toward hiring a college coach, likely Nate Lehman of Providence College or Scott Sandelin of Minnesota-Duluth. Adams supposedly knows the college game, which figures since his team has been playing like something out of Atlantic Hockey.
Maybe one of those college guys could turn into the next Scotty Bowman. But it’s a weak, small-minded idea for a team in a historic state of disarray. Is this really the time to take a college coach out for a spin, after the failed Ralph Krueger experiment?
Fans and media wanted to give the Pegulas credit for going outside the box with Krueger, as if hiring a guy out of European soccer demonstrated some rare courage and intelligence. Krueger was a known communicator. The Canadian media fawned over him. All he lacked was a real sense of how to coach in the NHL.
All right, so now they bring in a proven guy, right? No, that would cost too much money in the age of “effective, efficient and economic,” emphasis on the economic.
It’s amazing that anyone would want to work in Buffalo at this point. But there are only so many head jobs, and desperate coaches always believe they have what it takes to lift a foundering franchise back to respectability.
Bruce Boudreau would come. He’s never won the Stanley Cup, but he has over 500 wins in the NHL. You say he’s old. I say he’s 12 years younger than Joe Biden, who is settling nicely into his new job.
Gerard Gallant is out there. So is Claude Julien, who won the Cup with the Bruins. John Tortorella, who also has a Cup on his resume, appears to be on thin ice in Columbus and could become available. How about “Torts” coming back to Buffalo, where his NHL career began under Rick Dudley?
Of course, all those guys would cost big money — something in the five-year, $25 million range. You know, the kind of deal they gifted to Rex Ryan a few years back. I suspect Pegula is losing too much money and paying too many people not to work to throw a big guaranteed contract at a veteran coach with leverage.
Instead, he’ll send Adams on what TSN’s Bob McKenzie calls a “massive search” for a new head coach and an assistant GM. A real GM would be more like it, seeing how Adams is more suited to be the assistant behind a GM with an actual portfolio.
How “massive” a coach search can we expect if the owners are determined to do it on the cheap? Maybe Pegula can hit the lottery, the way he did when he handed the Bills over to an unproven Sean McDermott a few years back. But the Sabres are in too deep a mess to have people learning on the job.
Things have surely devolved over the last 10 years. Pegula came to town crying at the sight of a Sabres legend and vowing that the team's sole reason for existing was to win the Stanley Cup. Money wasn’t going to be an impediment, remember? He could always frack another oil well if he needed some ready cash.
Now, he looks like another sad, small-time owner, looking to save a buck. Ten years after riding into town with his wallet flashing, Pegula rules over the biggest joke in hockey, a team that can lose 4-0 and have it seem like progress.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
