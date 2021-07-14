Sabres' Skinner drops no-movement clause for expansion draft

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.