Pageau lifts New York Islanders over Buffalo Sabres

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.