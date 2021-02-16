Islanders beat Sabres in Buffalo's 1st game in 2 weeks

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 5F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.