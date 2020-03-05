Hornqvist scores 2 as Penguins beat slumping Sabres

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.